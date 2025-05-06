WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web_white (1)
-
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Exclusive-Content_288x288
Exclusives
Finals Quick Link Tile
Finals
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H

Win A VIP Trip To The WTA Finals

The Grand Prize winner will receive: 

🎾 A trip for 2 to the 2026 WTA Finals Indian Wells
✈️ Roundtrip flights
🏨 2-night hotel stay
🎫 2 tournament session tickets

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Enter Sweepstakes between Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 12:00:01 p.m. E.T. and ends on Thursday, September 17, 2026 at 3:00:00 p.m. E.T U.S.. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states who are 18+ at time of entry. See Official Rules for full details on how to enter, eligibility requirements, prize description and limitations. Sponsors: WTA Ventures Operations, LLC, 100 2nd Avenue South, Suite 300-N, St. Petersburg, Florida 33701 U.S.A.. Void where prohibited.

Will be used in accordance with the WTA Privacy Policy and the ATP Privacy Policy.

Unlock a new WTA today

Join today for FREE and unlock live streams, and get expert analysis and behind-the-scenes stories delivered to your inbox every week. Advantage, fans.

Join for free More info
UNLOCKED - Website Large_728x728

Latest news

View more View more news
Match Reaction
Jessica_Pegula_-_Cincinnati_Open_2026_-_Day_5-DSC_6854

Former finalist Pegula, Wimbledon champion Noskova reach third round in Cincinnati

2m read
2h ago
Match Reaction

Eala continues hard-court surge; Chwalinska snaps skid in Cincinnati

2m read
7h ago
Alexandra Eala, Cincinnati 2026
Match Reaction

Arango wins 'surreal' Cincinnati match with Venus; Gibson to meet Sabalenka

2m read
1d ago
Emiliana Arango, Cincinnati R1 (Getty)
Match Reaction

Despite falling short in final, Rybakina sees progress in Toronto

3m read
2d ago
Elena_Rybakina, Media Day Toronto
Match Reaction

Siniakova and Zhang pick up where they left off to win Toronto

2m read
2d ago
Siniakova/Zhang champions Toronto
Match Reaction

Swiatek wins first title of 2026 after sweeping past Rybakina in Toronto

4m read
2d ago
Iga Swiatek, Toronto 2026
Match Reaction

By the numbers: Rybakina tops Gauff for fourth three-set win in Toronto

2m read
2d ago
Elena Rybakina, Toronto 2026