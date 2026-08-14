WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web_white (1)
-
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Exclusive-Content_288x288
Exclusives
Finals Quick Link Tile
Finals
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Match Reaction

Arango wins 'surreal' Cincinnati match with Venus; Gibson to meet Sabalenka

Match Reaction
2m read 14 Aug 2026 1d ago
Emiliana Arango, Cincinnati R1 (Getty)

Colombia’s Emiliana Arango was born just a few months after Venus Williams won her first Grand Slam singles title in 2000. Twenty-six years later, the World No. 95 had what she called a “surreal” opportunity to face the legend on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz in the first round of the Cincinnati Open.

“When the draw came out and I saw it, I was like, ‘Oh man.’ It’s so exciting to get this opportunity,” Arango said after a 6-2, 6-2 victory -- just her second at WTA 1000 level this year. “When I was growing up, I always saw her on TV, so to get to play her is really crazy.”

Despite any nerves she may have felt standing across the net from a a giant not just of women's tennis, but of sporting history, Arango said her strategy was simple -- and she executed it flawlessly over 1 hour and 6 minutes. She used her strong footspeed and defensive prowess to frustrate Williams into 40 unforced errors, while committing just nine herself.

Arango’s eight winners were far closer to her mistake total, while Williams recorded 20.

“My coach told me, ‘I don’t want to see you moving slow; all I want to see is for your legs to go fast,’” she said. “I tried to focus on that, tried to get as many balls back as I could, and I think I did a good job of it.”

Another big name awaits Arango next. She’ll face defending champion Iga Swiatek in the second round at the Lindner Family Tennis Center, with the Pole fresh off a title at the National Bank Open in Toronto.

Gibson, Oliynykova set matches with Sabalenka, Andreeva

Two other notable Top 10 seeds -- World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and Roland Garros champion Mirra Andreeva -- also learned their first foes on Thursday afternoon.

Must See

In-form Aussie Talia Gibson, who reached the second week of both Indian Wells and Miami in March and upset Paris finalist Maja Chwalinska last week in Toronto, will be top-ranked Sabalenka's second-round foe after she rallied to beat Austrian Lilli Tagger in three sets, 4-6, 6-1, 7-5.

Oliynykova, meanwhile, was a 6-1, 6-4 winner over American Elivina Kalieva to set a first meeting with Andreeva -- just her second career match with a Top 10 opponent.

WTA Staff

Suggested Video

Related Articles

View All
stats corner
Iga Swiatek, Toronto 2026

Rankings Watch: Swiatek returns to Top 5, Rybakina narrows gap to No. 1

6m read
1d ago
Register to view analysis

Week in Review: Swiatek returns to the top step as big names shine in Toronto

4m read
1d ago
Iga Swiatek, Toronto 2026
wta finals

Townsend, doubles World No. 1 Siniakova qualify for WTA Finals Indian Wells

2m read
1d ago
Townsend and Siniakova