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Tournament background - 1020 - China Open
Upcoming

China Open

BEIJING • CHN

Official Website
WTA 1000

Hard

Starts in 356 Days
Sep 29 - Oct 10, 2027

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China Open

Since 2004, the women of the WTA have competed in the China Open, a WTA 1000 tournament played on outdoor hard courts. 96 singles players and 32 doubles teams battle for 1,000 points in the standings and a chance to earn a prestigious title, cementing themselves alongside former singles champions like Serena Williams, Iga Swiatek and 2024 champion Coco Gauff. The China National Tennis Center in Beijing has hosted the China Open since 2009, with its signature Diamond Court holding 15,000 fans.

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Level WTA 1000
Duration September 29 - October 10, 2027
Location BEIJING, CHN
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

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Must-See Action

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Match Reaction
Mirra Andreeva, Beijing 2026

Third time's the charm: Andreeva tops Alexandrova to reach Beijing semis

3m read
3h ago
Match Reaction

First WTA 1000 semifinal! Bartunkova beats Muchova in 67 minutes in Beijing

3m read
7h ago
Nikola Bartunkova, Beijing 2026
Match Reaction

Zheng powers into Beijing last eight with three-set win over Charaeva

2m read
1d ago
Zheng Qinwen, Beijing 2026
Match Reaction

By the numbers: Swiatek defeats Jovic to strengthen WTA 1000 record

2m read
1d ago
Iga Swiatek, Beijing 2026

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