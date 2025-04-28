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Guangzhou Open
The Guangzhou Open is a WTA 250 tournament played on outdoor hard courts in Guangzhou, China. The former Guangzhou International Women’s Open features 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams competing at the Nansha International Tennis Center to earn 250 points in the standings. The event joined the Hologic WTA Tour calendar in 2004, the year that Chinese tennis superstar Li Na won the inaugural title.
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Level
Duration October 25 - October 31, 2027
Location GUANGZHOU, CHN
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0
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