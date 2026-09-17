Asian Swing 411: Dates, draws, prize money and everything you need to know

With the summer Hard-Court Swing wrapping up in Guadalajara and São Paulo, the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz turns its attention to the Asian Swing.

As the Race to the WTA Finals at Indian Wells heats up, 10 tour-level events will take place over the next seven weeks as players make the final push of the season. Here's how last year's Asian Swing finals played out:

Seoul: Iga Swiatek d. Ekaterina Alexandrova 1-6, 7-6(3), 7-5

Beijing: Amanda Anisimova d. Linda Noskova 6-0, 2-6, 6-2

Wuhan: Coco Gauff d. Jessica Pegula 6-4, 7-5

Ningbo: Elena Rybakina d. Alexandrova 3-6, 6-0, 6-2

Osaka: Leylah Fernandez d. Tereza Valentova 6-0, 5-7, 6-3

Tokyo: Belinda Bencic d. Noskova 6-2, 6-3

Guangzhou: Ann Li d. Lulu Sun 7-6(6), 6-2

Hong Kong: Victoria Mboko d. Cristina Bucsa 7-5, 6-7(9), 6-2

Jiangxi*: Anna Blinkova d. Lilli Tagger 6-3, 6-3

Chennai: Janice Tjen d. Kimberly Birrell 6-4, 6-3

Note: The Jiangxi Open was replaced by the Athens Open in 2026. Last year's Singapore Open was played after the Australian Swing, and won by Elise Mertens.

From dates, seeds, prize money and more, here’s everything you need to know about the 2026 Asian swing:

Week 1: September 21-27

Singapore Tennis Open (WTA 500)

Singles final: Sunday, September 27, not before 5 p.m.

Doubles final: Sunday, September 27, 2:30 p.m.

Time zone: Singapore Standard Time (GMT +8)

Singapore: Scores | Order of Play | Draws | Entry List

After making its long-awaited return to the WTA Tour in 2025, the Singapore Tennis Open was upgraded to a 500 event to kick off the Asian Swing.

Notable players competing: Mirra Andreeva, Amanda Anisimova, Maja Chwalinska, Elise Mertens, Maria Sakkari

Recent winners: Mertens (2025) -- Singapore was played in February of last season

Singles draw size: 28 players

Doubles draw size: 16 teams

Singapore ranking points and prize money (euro)

First round: 1 | $13,005

Second round: 60 | $18,045

Quarterfinal: 108 | $35,000

Semifinal: 195 | $66,003

Finalist: 325 | $114,500

Champion: 500 | $185,500

Korea Open (WTA 250)

Singles final: Sunday, September 27, not before 3:30 p.m.

Doubles final: Sunday, September 27, 1 p.m.

Time zone: Korean Standard Time (GMT +9)

Seoul: Scores | Order of Play | Draws | Entry List

Played on the hard courts of the Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center in South Korea, Seoul has been a staple of the WTA Tour since 2004. Having been a 500 the last two seasons, the 2026 edition will be a 250.

Notable players competing: Liudmila Samsonova, Tereza Valentova, Elena-Gabriela Ruse, McCartney Kessler

Recent winners: Swiatek (2025), Beatriz Haddad Maia (2024), Jessica Pegula (2023), Ekaterina Alexandrova (2022)

Singles draw size: 32 players

Doubles draw size: 16 teams

Seoul ranking points and prize money (euro)

First round: 1 | $3,205

Second round: 30 | $4,600

Quarterfinal: 54 | $7,025

Semifinal: 98 | $12,331

Finalist: 163 | $22,125

Champion: 250 | $37,390

Weeks 2 & 3: September 29-October 11

China Open (WTA 1000)

Singles final: Sunday, October 11, not before 7 p.m.

Doubles final: Sunday, October 11, 4:30 p.m.

Time zone: China Standard Time (GMT +8)

Beijing: Scores | Order of Play | Draws | Entry List

The second-to-last WTA 1000 event of the season is held in China's capital, where the majority of the world's top 30 will compete. Plus, Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka are scheduled to play their first tour-level event since their US Open final.

Notable players competing: Rybakina, Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, Andreeva, Linda Noskova

Recent winners: Anisimova (2025), Gauff (2024), Swiatek (2023), Osaka (2019)

Singles draw size: 96 players

Doubles draw size: 32 teams

Champions Reel: How Amanda Anisimova won Beijing 2025

Beijing ranking points and prize money (USD)

First round: 10 | $24,335

Second round: 35 | $36,110

Third round: 65 | $61,865

Fourth round: 120 | $105,720

Quarterfinal: 215 | $193,645

Semifinal: 390 | $340,190

Finalist: 650 | $612,340

Champion: 1000 | $1,151,380

Week 4: October 12-18

Dongfeng Voyah Wuhan Open (WTA 1000)

Singles final: Sunday, October 18, not before 6:30 p.m.

Doubles final: Sunday, October 18, 4 p.m.

Time zone: China Standard Time (GMT +8)

Wuhan: Scores | Order of Play | Draws | Entry List

The last WTA 1000 event of the season featured a smaller singles and doubles field, but will be one of the final pushes for players to solidify a spot at the WTA Finals at Indian Wells. The tournament is held on the outdoor hard courts at the Optics Valley International Tennis Centre.

Recent winners: Gauff (2025), Sabalenka (2018, 2019, 2024)

Singles draw size: 56 players

Doubles draw size: 28 teams

Wuhan ranking points and prize money (USD)

First round: 10 | $18,300

Second round: 65 | $26,000

Third round: 120 | $49,250

Quarterfinal: 215 | $98,500

Semifinal: 390 | $197,000

Finalist: 650 | $385,001

Champion: 1000 | $665,000

Week 5: October 19-25

BNB Ningbo Open (WTA 500)

Singles final: Sunday, October 25, not before 5 p.m.

Doubles final: Sunday, October 25, 2:30 p.m.

Time zone: China Standard Time (GMT +8)

Ningbo: Scores | Order of Play | Draws | Entry List

Founded in 2010, the Ningbo Open became a 125 event in 2023 before climbing the way to a WTA 500 in 2024. This year's edition will be the third at such level and is played on outdoor hard courts in the eastern Chinese city.

Recent winners: Rybakina (2025), Daria Kasatkina (2024), Ons Jabeur (2023)

Singles draw size: 28 players

Doubles draw size: 16 teams

Ningbo ranking points and prize money (USD)

First round: 1 | $12,700

Second round: 60 | $17,795

Quarterfinal: 108 | $33,475

Semifinal: 195 | $66,003

Finalist: 325 | $114,500

Champion: 500 | $185,500

Kinoshita Group Japan Open (WTA 250)

Singles final: Sunday, October 25, not before 1:30 p.m.

Doubles final: Saturday, October 24, not before 3:30 p.m. following singles semifinals

Time zone: Japan Standard Time (GMT +9)

Osaka: Scores | Order of Play | Draws | Entry List

Held at the Utsubo Tennis Center, Osaka hosts it's first of two tour-level events in Japan and the lone 250 event. After a three-year hiatus, Osaka returned to the WTA Tour as a 250 event has been a women's only event since 2009.

Recent winners: Leylah Fernandez (2025), Suzan Lamens (2024), Ashlyn Krueger (2023), Nao Hibino (2019)

Singles draw size: 32 players

Doubles draw size: 16 teams

Osaka ranking points and prize money (USD)

First round: 1 | $3,065

Second round: 30 | $4,285

Quarterfinal: 54 | $7,025

Semifinal: 98 | $12,331

Finalist: 163 | $22,125

Champion: 250 | $37,390

Week 6: October 26-November 1

Toray Pan Pacific Open Tennis (WTA 500)

Singles final: Sunday, November 1, 12 p.m.

Doubles final: Sunday, November 1, follows singles final

Time zone: Japan Standard Time (GMT +9)

Tokyo: Scores | Order of Play | Draws | Entry List

With its first edition in 1973, Tokyo has been a longtime stop on the WTA Tour. This year, it serves as the final WTA 500 event of the 2026 season and is played on outdoor hard courts.

Recent winners: Belinda Bencic (2025), Zheng Qinwen (2024), Veronika Kudermetova (2023), Liudmila Samsonova (2022)

Singles draw size: 28 players

Doubles draw size: 16 teams

Champions Reel: How Belinda Bencic won Tokyo 2025

Tokyo ranking points and prize money (USD)

First round: 1 | $12,700

Second round: 60 | $17,795

Quarterfinal: 108 | $33,475

Semifinal: 195 | $66,003

Finalist: 325 | $114,500

Champion: 500 | $185,500

Guangzhou Open (WTA 250)

Singles final: Sunday, November 1, not before 4:30 p.m.

Doubles final: Sunday, November 1, 2 p.m.

Time zone: China Standard Time (GMT +8)

Guangzhou: Scores | Order of Play | Draws | Entry List

Guangzhou will hosts its 20th edition of the tournament, which has been on the WTA calendar since 2004. It is played on outdoor hard courts at the Nansha International Tennis Center.

Recent winners: Ann Li (2025), Olga Danilovic (2024), Wang Xiyu (2023), Sofia Kenin (2019)

Singles draw size: 32 players

Doubles draw size: 16 teams

Guangzhou ranking points and prize money (USD)

First round: 1 | $3,065

Second round: 30 | $4,285

Quarterfinal: 54 | $7,025

Semifinal: 98 | $12,331

Finalist: 163 | $22,125

Champion: 250 | $37,390

Week 7: November 2-8

Chennai Open (WTA 250)

Singles final: Sunday, November 8, 4 p.m.

Doubles final: Sunday, November 8, not before 6:30 p.m.

Time zone: India Standard Time (GMT +5:30)

Chennai: Scores | Order of Play | Draws | Entry List

The WTA Tour makes it's lone stop in India during the penultimate week of the season with the Chennai Open. Having played its first edition in 2022, it returned back last season and is set for its third WTA 250 event.

Recent winners: Janice Tjen (2025), Linda Fruhvirtova (2022)

Singles draw size: 32 teams

Doubles draw size: 16 players

Chennai ranking points and prize money (USD)

First round: 1 | $3,205

Second round: 30 | $4,600

Quarterfinal: 54 | $7,025

Semifinal: 98 | $12,331

Finalist: 163 | $22,125

Champion: 250 | $37,390

Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open (WTA 250)

Singles final: Sunday, November 8, not before 4 p.m.

Doubles final: Sunday, November 8, 1:30 p.m.

Time zone: Hong Kong Standard Time (GMT +8)

Hong Kong: Scores | Order of Play | Draws | Entry List

Alongside Chennai, Hong Kong closes the 2026 tour-level season for additional players who did not qualify for the WTA Finals. It's set for its ninth tournament since returning from a two-decade hiatus in 2014.

Recent winners: Victoria Mboko (2025), Diana Shnaider (2024), Fernandez (2023), Dayana Yastremska (2022)

Singles draw size: 32 players

Doubles draw size: 16 teams

Hong Kong ranking points and prize money (USD)

First round: 1 | $3,205

Second round: 30 | $4,600

Quarterfinal: 54 | $7,025

Semifinal: 98 | $12,331

Finalist: 163 | $22,125

Champion: 250 | $37,390