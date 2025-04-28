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Tournament background - 1050 - Hobart
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Hobart International

HOBART • AUS

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WTA 250

Hard

Starts in 95 Days
Jan 11 - Jan 16, 2027

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Hobart International

For over 30 years, the Hobart International has been an integral part of the lead up to the first Grand Slam of the year – the Australian Open. Champions like Kim Clijsters, Elise Mertens, Elena Rybakina, and Emma Navarro have added to this WTA 250 tournament’s prestige. Although this event was officially founded as the Tasmanian International Open in 1994, its roots can be traced all the way back to 1893 with the Tasmanian Lawn Tennis Championships!

With this competition’s modern iteration taking place on hard courts, the Domain Tennis Centre plays host to a wealth of exciting women’s tennis as part of the Australian Open Series. As the next Hobart International approaches, which moments will electrify the island state of Tasmania next?

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Level WTA 250
Duration January 11 - January 16, 2027
Location HOBART, AUS
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

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