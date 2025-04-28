Stories
Upcoming MatchesView Order of Play
Megasaray Hotels Open
In the spring, three Megasaray Hotels Open tournaments are held, each serving as a distinct WTA 125 event. These tournaments take place in the scenic city of Antalya, Turkey. Known as the Antalya Challenger, the women's competition made its debut in 2024, with Jessica Bouzas Maneiro clinching the singles title after a thrilling three-set match. The doubles title was won by the duo of Angelica Moratelli and Camilla Rosatello.
The outdoor clay courts at the Megasaray Tennis Academy provide a valuable platform for aspiring tennis stars to showcase their talents and make their mark in the sport.
Read More Read Less
Level
Duration March 10 - March 15, 2026
Location ANTALYA, TUR
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 16
HeadlinesView More View More News
Sierra, Semenistaja claim clay-court WTA 125 titles
2m read
8mo ago