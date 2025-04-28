WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
Rankings
Unlocked
Calendar
Highlights
Fantasy
H2H
Upcoming

Megasaray Hotels Open

ANTALYA • TUR

125K

Clay

Starts in 85 Days
Mar 10 - Mar 15, 2026
Stories

Upcoming Matches

View Order of Play

Megasaray Hotels Open

In the spring, three Megasaray Hotels Open tournaments are held, each serving as a distinct WTA 125 event. These tournaments take place in the scenic city of Antalya, Turkey. Known as the Antalya Challenger, the women's competition made its debut in 2024, with Jessica Bouzas Maneiro clinching the singles title after a thrilling three-set match. The doubles title was won by the duo of Angelica Moratelli and Camilla Rosatello.

The outdoor clay courts at the Megasaray Tennis Academy provide a valuable platform for aspiring tennis stars to showcase their talents and make their mark in the sport.

Level 125K
Duration March 10 - March 15, 2026
Location ANTALYA, TUR
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 16

Headlines

Match Reaction
Solana Sierra - 2024 US Open qualifying

Sierra, Semenistaja claim clay-court WTA 125 titles

2m read
8mo ago