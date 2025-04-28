Megasaray Hotels Open

In the spring, three Megasaray Hotels Open tournaments are held, each serving as a distinct WTA 125 event. These tournaments take place in the scenic city of Antalya, Turkey. Known as the Antalya Challenger, the women's competition made its debut in 2024, with Jessica Bouzas Maneiro clinching the singles title after a thrilling three-set match. The doubles title was won by the duo of Angelica Moratelli and Camilla Rosatello.



The outdoor clay courts at the Megasaray Tennis Academy provide a valuable platform for aspiring tennis stars to showcase their talents and make their mark in the sport.