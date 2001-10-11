Career Highlights

SINGLES

Finalist (1): 2026 - Roland Garros





WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Winner (3): 2026 - Oeiras

2025 - Montreux

2024 - Florianopolis



DOUBLES

Winner (3): 2025 - Antalya #1 (w/Detiuc)

2024 - Florianopolis (w/Pigossi), Buenos Aires (w/Kawa)



Finalist (1): 2025 - Antalya #2 (w/Detiuc)





Career in Review

2025 highlights include second career WTA 125 singles title at Montreux (d. Semenistaja in F) and Australian Open main draw debut (as qualifier, l. Niemeier in 1r), hitting career-high No.121 on March 31; also won WTA 125 doubles title at Antalya #1 (w/Detiuc)



In 2024, reached 2r at Merida (l. Zarazua), made semifinal at WTA 125 Warsaw and claimed her first WTA 125 title at Florianopolis to take her ranking to a career high of No.128 by December



In 2023, reached semifinal at WTA 125 Kozerki



Made Top 200 debut on August 12, 2019 at No.192



Has won seven career ITF singles titles and 14 career ITF doubles titles



Made WTA qualifying debut at 2016 Katowice



Had a successful junior career, including reaching the 2017 Australian Open junior doubles final with future World No.1 Iga Swiatek (l. Andreescu/Branstine)