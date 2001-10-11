Stories
Biography
- Coached by Jaroslav Machovsky
- Started playing tennis at age 7
- Has been very open about her battle with depression, which kept her out of competition
PlaysLeft-Handed
Career High21
Height5' 5" (1.64 m)
BirthdayOct 11, 2001 October 11, 2001
BirthplaceDabrowa Gornicza, Poland
Career Highlights
SINGLES
Finalist (1): 2026 - Roland Garros
WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (3): 2026 - Oeiras
2025 - Montreux
2024 - Florianopolis
DOUBLES
Winner (3): 2025 - Antalya #1 (w/Detiuc)
2024 - Florianopolis (w/Pigossi), Buenos Aires (w/Kawa)
Finalist (1): 2025 - Antalya #2 (w/Detiuc)
Career in Review
2025 highlights include second career WTA 125 singles title at Montreux (d. Semenistaja in F) and Australian Open main draw debut (as qualifier, l. Niemeier in 1r), hitting career-high No.121 on March 31; also won WTA 125 doubles title at Antalya #1 (w/Detiuc)
In 2024, reached 2r at Merida (l. Zarazua), made semifinal at WTA 125 Warsaw and claimed her first WTA 125 title at Florianopolis to take her ranking to a career high of No.128 by December
In 2023, reached semifinal at WTA 125 Kozerki
Made Top 200 debut on August 12, 2019 at No.192
Has won seven career ITF singles titles and 14 career ITF doubles titles
Made WTA qualifying debut at 2016 Katowice
Had a successful junior career, including reaching the 2017 Australian Open junior doubles final with future World No.1 Iga Swiatek (l. Andreescu/Branstine)
Latest MatchesAll Matches
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