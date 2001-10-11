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Chwalinska-Torso_325639 Inactive

Maja
Chwalinska

POL
24 yrs
5' 5" (1.64 m)
Current Singles Rank
21
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
29 / 10
Prize Money
$1,747,849

Stories

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Biography

  • Coached by Jaroslav Machovsky
  • Started playing tennis at age 7
  • Has been very open about her battle with depression, which kept her out of competition

Plays

Left-Handed

Career High

21

Height

5' 5" (1.64 m)

Birthday

Oct 11, 2001 October 11, 2001

Birthplace

Dabrowa Gornicza, Poland

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Finalist (1): 2026 - Roland Garros


WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (3): 2026 - Oeiras
2025 - Montreux
2024 - Florianopolis

DOUBLES
Winner (3): 2025 - Antalya #1 (w/Detiuc)
2024 - Florianopolis (w/Pigossi), Buenos Aires (w/Kawa)

Finalist (1): 2025 - Antalya #2 (w/Detiuc)

Career in Review

2025 highlights include second career WTA 125 singles title at Montreux (d. Semenistaja in F) and Australian Open main draw debut (as qualifier, l. Niemeier in 1r), hitting career-high No.121 on March 31; also won WTA 125 doubles title at Antalya #1 (w/Detiuc)

In 2024, reached 2r at Merida (l. Zarazua), made semifinal at WTA 125 Warsaw and claimed her first WTA 125 title at Florianopolis to take her ranking to a career high of No.128 by December

In 2023, reached semifinal at WTA 125 Kozerki

Made Top 200 debut on August 12, 2019 at No.192

Has won seven career ITF singles titles and 14 career ITF doubles titles

Made WTA qualifying debut at 2016 Katowice

Had a successful junior career, including reaching the 2017 Australian Open junior doubles final with future World No.1 Iga Swiatek (l. Andreescu/Branstine)

Latest Matches

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Player updates

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clay court star of the swing mirra andreeva maja chwalinska marta kostyuk

Another upset! Chwalinska edges Andreeva in Star of the Swing fan vote

1m read
1d ago
Register to view analysis

2026 Roland Garros recap: The best moments, matches and memories

4m read
4d ago
mirra andreeva roland garros 2026
analysis

Our 10 favorite moments from a memorable Clay-Court Swing

6m read
5d ago
mirra andreeva madrid 2026
stats corner

Rankings Watch: Chwalinska soars 93 places to No. 21; Eala rises

9m read
5d ago
Maja Chwalinska, Roland Garros 2026
Player Feature

'I'll never forget these three weeks': Chwalinska leaves Roland Garros with a new outlook

4m read
1w ago
Maja Chwalinska, Roland Garros final
Match Reaction

A Slam champ at last! Andreeva overpowers Chwalinska to win Roland Garros

5m read
1w ago
Mirra Andreeva w/ trophy, Roland Garros 2026
Social Buzz

Chwalinska's coaches are superstitious -- and they're eating tons of pizza

1m read
1w ago
maja chwalinska roland garros 2026