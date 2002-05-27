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Alina
Charaeva

ARM
24 yrs
Current Singles Rank
98
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
36 / 24
Prize Money
$397,919

Stories

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Biography

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

98

Height

-

Birthday

May 27, 2002 May 27, 2002

Birthplace

-

Career Highlights

DOUBLES
Finalist (1): 2026 - Iasi (w/Kulambayeva)
WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (1): 2026 - Midland
Finalist (1): 2025 - Huzhou

Career in Review

In 2025, made Tour-level debut at WTA 500 Tokyo as a qualifier (l. Cristian in 1r); also played main draw at Chennai. Reached the final at WTA 125 Huzhou and posted a career high ranking of No.142 in September

During 2024, won ITF/W50 title at Ourense; made Top 200 debut at No.199 on October 28

Picked up two ITF singles titles in 2022 and two more in 2023

In 2021, contested first WTA qualifying matches at St. Petersburg and won 2nd career ITF Circuit singles title

Won first ITF Circuit singles title in 2018 at Vinaros $15K

Junior Roland Garros singles R-Up in 2020 (l. Jacquemot in F) and Junior Roland Garros doubles R-Up in 2019 (w/Tikhonova; l. Beck/Navarro in F)

Latest Matches

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Player updates

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Zheng Qinwen, Beijing 2026

Rankings Watch: Zheng returns to Top 30, Andreeva makes Top 3 debut

9m read
1d ago
Match Reaction

Zheng powers into Beijing last eight with three-set win over Charaeva

2m read
6d ago
Zheng Qinwen, Beijing 2026
Player Feature

On verge of first WTA 1000 quarterfinal, get to know No. 118 Alina Charaeva

3m read
1w ago
Alina Charaeva, China Open Day 4
Register to view analysis

Week in review: Top seeds fall and a barrage of breakthroughs in Beijing

5m read
1w ago
alina charaeva beijing 2026
highlights

Charaeva backs up Rybakina upset by defeating Kartal in Beijing

1w ago
Alina Charaeva, Beijing 2026
03:00
highlights

Beijing stunner: Charaeva spoils Rybakina's debut as World No. 1

1w ago
Alina Charaeva, Beijing 2026
06:05
Match Reaction

Charaeva upsets new World No. 1 Rybakina in Beijing second round

3m read
1w ago
Alina Charaeva, Beijing 2026