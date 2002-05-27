Career Highlights

DOUBLES

Finalist (1): 2026 - Iasi (w/Kulambayeva)

WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Winner (1): 2026 - Midland

Finalist (1): 2025 - Huzhou





Career in Review

In 2025, made Tour-level debut at WTA 500 Tokyo as a qualifier (l. Cristian in 1r); also played main draw at Chennai. Reached the final at WTA 125 Huzhou and posted a career high ranking of No.142 in September



During 2024, won ITF/W50 title at Ourense; made Top 200 debut at No.199 on October 28



Picked up two ITF singles titles in 2022 and two more in 2023



In 2021, contested first WTA qualifying matches at St. Petersburg and won 2nd career ITF Circuit singles title



Won first ITF Circuit singles title in 2018 at Vinaros $15K



Junior Roland Garros singles R-Up in 2020 (l. Jacquemot in F) and Junior Roland Garros doubles R-Up in 2019 (w/Tikhonova; l. Beck/Navarro in F)