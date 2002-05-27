Stories
Biography
PlaysRight-Handed
Career High98
Height-
BirthdayMay 27, 2002 May 27, 2002
Birthplace-
Career Highlights
DOUBLES
Finalist (1): 2026 - Iasi (w/Kulambayeva)
WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (1): 2026 - Midland
Finalist (1): 2025 - Huzhou
Career in Review
In 2025, made Tour-level debut at WTA 500 Tokyo as a qualifier (l. Cristian in 1r); also played main draw at Chennai. Reached the final at WTA 125 Huzhou and posted a career high ranking of No.142 in September
During 2024, won ITF/W50 title at Ourense; made Top 200 debut at No.199 on October 28
Picked up two ITF singles titles in 2022 and two more in 2023
In 2021, contested first WTA qualifying matches at St. Petersburg and won 2nd career ITF Circuit singles title
Won first ITF Circuit singles title in 2018 at Vinaros $15K
Junior Roland Garros singles R-Up in 2020 (l. Jacquemot in F) and Junior Roland Garros doubles R-Up in 2019 (w/Tikhonova; l. Beck/Navarro in F)
Latest MatchesAll Matches
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Matches do not include current week match results.