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Tournament background - 1096 - Singapore
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Singapore Tennis Open

SINGAPORE • SGP

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WTA 500

Hard

Starts in 347 Days
Sep 20 - Sep 26, 2027

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Singapore Tennis Open

The Singapore Tennis Open made its long-awaited return to the WTA Tour in 2025, the successful comeback launched the event into a WTA 500 tournament for 2026 and beyond. Soon to be taking place on indoor hard courts at the OCBC Arena, Singapore has a 28-player draw for singles and 16-team draw for doubles. It’s an important stop on the Asian Swing of the Tour, with players looking to earn as many points as possible in the late stages of the Race to the Finals.

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Level WTA 500
Duration September 20 - September 26, 2027
Location SINGAPORE, SGP
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

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Match Reaction
Leylah Fernandez, Singapore 2026

Fernandez wins final nine games in Singapore to claim sixth career title

3m read
1w ago
Match Reaction

From a set down to the final: Fernandez rallies past Chwalinska

2m read
1w ago
Leylah Fernandez, Singapore 2026
Hot Shots

Vote: What was the best shot of the week?

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1w ago
Viktoria Morvayova, Singapore 2026
Match Reaction

Fernandez overcomes Andreeva to reach first semifinal of 2026

2m read
1w ago
Leylah Fernandez, Singapore 2026

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