Singapore Tennis Open

The Singapore Tennis Open made its long-awaited return to the WTA Tour in 2025, the successful comeback launched the event into a WTA 500 tournament for 2026 and beyond. Soon to be taking place on indoor hard courts at the OCBC Arena, Singapore has a 28-player draw for singles and 16-team draw for doubles. It’s an important stop on the Asian Swing of the Tour, with players looking to earn as many points as possible in the late stages of the Race to the Finals.