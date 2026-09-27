Fernandez wins final nine games in Singapore to claim sixth career title

Leylah Fernandez returned to the winner’s circle for the first time in 2026, reeling off the final nine games Sunday in a 7-5, 6-0 victory over first-time finalist Talia Gibson on Sunday at the Singapore Tennis Open. Fernandez secured the title in 1 hour, 38 minutes.

The title is the sixth of Fernandez’s career and her second at the 500 level on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.

It was a dominant week for the Canadian, who dropped just one set en route to the trophy. Fernandez defeated Roland Garros champion and top-seeded Mirra Andreeva in straight sets in the quarterfinals, then rallied from a set down to beat Roland Garros runner-up Maja Chwalinska in the semis before dispatching Gibson in the final.

"I would like to congratulate Talia and [her] team," Fernandez said during the trophy presentation. "You guys did an amazing job. You're an amazing player and an even better person, so congratulations. I'm sure you're going to have many more finals, and hopefully you're going to get a couple more titles too.

"You're playing amazing, so continue on the right path. You're doing good."

Leylah on top of the world! 🌏



It's a 6th career WTA title for Leylah Fernandez. She defeats Gibson 7-5, 6-0 to take home the trophy 🏆#SgTennisOpen pic.twitter.com/UU74Dv2nA2 — wta (@WTA) September 27, 2026

Match report

Fernandez earned a pair of early breaks against Gibson, but neither held up as the Aussie responded each time. Gibson applied further pressure by earning a set point on return at 5-4 in the first set, but an ill-timed mishit allowed Fernandez to hold serve and level at 5-all.

As it turned out, that was Gibson's final opportunity. Fernandez broke again in the next game and served out the opening set before cruising through the second behind a dominant performance on serve.

The No. 6 seed won 82% of her first-serve points and did not face a break point in the second set.

The winning moment 🤩



Leylah Fernandez is victorious in Singapore!#SgTennisOpen pic.twitter.com/QGsE95xsyl — wta (@WTA) September 27, 2026

Fernandez's Asian Swing success continues

Fernandez entered the week with a 17-23 record this season after winning two titles last year, but she leaves Singapore with another trophy on Asian soil.

Three of her six career titles have come in Asia: Hong Kong 2023, Osaka 2025 and Singapore 2026.

Fernandez credited the support she received from fans throughout the week.

"I would like to thank all the Singaporean fans and the Pinoy fans who came to watch," Fernandez said. "Not only my matches, but everybody's matches. You guys made this week extremely special with all your encouragement, the energy and the positivity that you brought in everyone's matches. It truly meant a lot. Thank you for coming to watch women's tennis."

A special week in Singapore for Leylah Fernandez 💚#SgTennisOpen pic.twitter.com/klssS5c5Ag — wta (@WTA) September 27, 2026

What it means

The title gives Fernandez momentum heading into the remainder of the Asian Swing. She earned her second Top 10 win of the year against Andreeva, whom she also defeated in Toronto, and the 11th Top 10 victory of her career.

"This gives me a lot of confidence, but I do know that the very next day I have to start from zero," Fernandez told reporters. "Another big tournament starts. Beijing is not an easy tournament, with so many top players. So you know it's just going to get tougher from here on out.

"But seeing that I was able to go through this type of adversity this week gives me the belief that I can do it again."

Fernandez is projected to rise to No. 26 in Monday's updated PIF WTA Rankings after beginning the week at No. 31. Gibson, meanwhile, is projected to leapfrog Seoul champion Kimerly Birrell to become the new Australian No. 1 while reaching a career-high No. 37.

In addition to her six titles, Fernandez reached the 2021 US Open singles final and the 2023 Roland Garros doubles final, and helped Canada win the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup.