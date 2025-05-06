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Philippine Women's Open
The beautiful city of Manila plays host to the Philippine Women’s Open, one of the latest additions to the WTA calendar. 32 singles competitors and 14 doubles teams compete on the hard courts of Rizal Memorial Tennis Center in this WTA 125 tournament, which made its debut in 2026.
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Level
Duration January 25 - January 30, 2027
Location MANILA, PHI
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 16
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