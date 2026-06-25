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Upcoming

The Memphis Classic

MEMPHIS • USA

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WTA 250

Hard

Starts in 291 Days
Jul 26 - Aug 1, 2027

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The Memphis Classic

Memphis has returned to the WTA Tour calendar for the first time in almost 15 years. The Memphis Classic is a WTA 250 event played on outdoor hard courts at the Leftwich Tennis Centre. 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams compete for the Memphis crown.

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Level WTA 250
Duration July 26 - August 1, 2027
Location MEMPHIS, USA
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

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