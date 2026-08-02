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Match Reaction

How 16-year-old qualifier Kristina Liutova became the youngest active WTA champion

Author: Noah Poser
Match Reaction
2m read 02 Aug 2026 6h ago
Kristina Liutova, Memphis 2026

Kristina Liutova, 16, became the youngest active player on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz to win a tour-level title Sunday rallying past fellow-first time finalist Darja Vidmanova to claim the inaugural Memphis Classic.

But that wasn't her only milestone.

Liutova beat Vidmanova 1-6, 6-1, 6-3 in just over two hours to become the second-youngest player to win a title in her tour-level debut, older than only Mirjana Lucic, who won Bol in 1997.

"The victory means a lot. I want to keep to going," Liutova told reporters afterward. "I hope to stay healthy and just keep working toward my goals."

Here's where her achievement ranks among the youngest champions to win in their WTA debuts:

Player Tournament Age
Mirjana Lucic Bol 1997 15 years, 50 days
Kristina Liutova Memphis 2026 16 years, 175 days
Angelique Widjaja Bali 2001 16 years, 286 days
Justine Henin Antwerp 1999 16 years, 343 days
Olga Danilovic Moscow 2018 17 years, 181 days

It was an unexpected run for Liutova, who entered the week ranked No. 229 in the PIF WTA Rankings and reached the main draw only after advancing through qualifying.

She arrived with three professional titles, all earned earlier this year, including back-to-back W100 triumphs on US soil in Indian Harbour Beach and Sumter during a 12-match win streak that spanned May and June. Still, she had never played even a WTA 125 before this week, leaving little indication she was ready to produce a breakthrough at this level.

That remained true in the qualifying match that ultimately sent her into the main draw.

Path to the title

Liutova was on the ropes after dropping the second set in the final qualifying round to Mariia Kozyreva, and the tension only grew when the match headed to a third-set tiebreak. But the 16-year-old held her nerve and survived the first of many tests she would face throughout the week.

Her next two matches also just about went the distance -- first against No. 1 seed and Top 20 player Ekaterina Alexandrova, then against 20-year-old Maya Joint, who experienced her own breakthrough last year with a title in Rabat.

In the first round, Liutova made her initial statement by taking the opening set in a tiebreak and grabbing control in third before Alexandrova retired late in the match. She backed up that performance by coming from a set down to beat Joint.

Here was her entire path:

  • Qualifying Round 1: Bye
  • Qualifying Round 2: def. Mariia Kozyreva 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (4)
  • First Round: def. No. 1 Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-6 (2), 4-6, 5-4 Ret.
  • Second Round: def. Maya Joint 3-6, 6-3, 6-3

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  • Quarterfinals: def. No. 6 Caty McNally 6-3, 6-4
  • Semifinals: def. Elvina Kalieva 7-5, 6-1
  • Final: def. Darja Vidmanova 1-6, 6-1, 6-3
A star is born

Liutova will find herself much higher in the rankings come Monday, when she is projected to rise to a career-high No. 126, surpassing her previous best by nearly 100 spots.

Beyond the jump in the rankings, which could potentially open doors to larger events and more direct entries, her run in Memphis will elevate her profile among both fellow players and fans alike.

It also delivers the biggest addition yet to her trophy case, a breakthrough title that signals she may be ready for much more in the future.

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