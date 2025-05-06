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Vanda Pharmaceuticals Athens Open

ATHENS • GRE

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WTA 250

Hard

Starts in 277 Days
Jul 12 - Jul 18, 2027

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Athens Open

The Vanda Pharmaceuticals Athens Open was founded in 2026, ending a span without WTA events in Greece that lasted more than 35 years. This is a WTA 250 tournament where 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams compete on the hard courts of the Athens Olympic Tennis Centre.

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Level WTA 250
Duration July 12 - July 18, 2027
Location ATHENS, GRE
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

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Maria Sakkari and Barbora Krejcikova, Athens 2026

Week in Review: A pair of title droughts end and Athens reclaims the spotlight

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2mo ago
Match Reaction

Krejcikova tops hometown favorite Sakkari in Athens for ninth career title

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2mo ago
Barbora Krejcikova, Athens 2026
Tournament News

Hard-Court Swing 411: Dates, draws, prize money and everything you need to know

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Aryna Sabalenka, Day 14

Past Winners

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