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Athens Open
The Vanda Pharmaceuticals Athens Open was founded in 2026, ending a span without WTA events in Greece that lasted more than 35 years. This is a WTA 250 tournament where 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams compete on the hard courts of the Athens Olympic Tennis Centre.
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Level
Duration July 12 - July 18, 2027
Location ATHENS, GRE
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0
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