Bad Homburg Open
2021 marked the first-ever Bad Homburg Open. After beginning as a WTA 250 event, this tournament was elevated to a WTA 500-level competition in 2024. The town known for champaign air and tradition is adding exciting women’s tennis to its list of attractions, with three of the first four finals all ending in a tiebreak or a deciding third set. 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams show up to TC Bad Homburg ready to rally on outdoor grass courts. The Bad Homburg Open powered by Solarwatt is the last 500-tier event before Wimbledon.
Duration June 21 - June 27, 2026
Location BADHOMBURG, GERMANY
Surface Grass
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0
Match Reaction
Pegula edges Swiatek in Bad Homburg for third title of season
2m read
3mo ago
Match Reaction
Swiatek into first 2025 final in Bad Homburg, will face Pegula
2m read
3mo ago
Match Reaction
Takeaways: Swiatek, Paolini set Bad Homburg semifinal meeting
3m read
3mo ago
Match Reaction
Mirra Andreeva bests Tauson as Bad Homburg quarterfinal lineup takes shape
3m read
3mo ago