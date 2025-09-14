WTA 2025 Zavarovalnica Sava Ljubljana

Zavarovalnica Sava Ljubljana, also known as the Slovenia Open, is a WTA 125 tournament played on outdoor clay courts. Originally a WTA Tour event between 2005 and 2010, it went on hiatus until 2021, when it was brought back as a WTA 250 event for two years. Since 2023, Ljubljana has hosted a WTA 125 event.