Tournament background - 2044 - Ljubljana
WTA 2025 Zavarovalnica Sava Ljubljana

LJUBLJANA • SLOVENIA

WTA 125

Clay

Tournament Starts in 121 Days
Sep 8 - Sep 14, 2025

Zavarovalnica Sava Ljubljana, also known as the Slovenia Open, is a WTA 125 tournament played on outdoor clay courts. Originally a WTA Tour event between 2005 and 2010, it went on hiatus until 2021, when it was brought back as a WTA 250 event for two years. Since 2023, Ljubljana has hosted a WTA 125 event.

Level WTA 125
Duration September 8 - September 14, 2025
Location LJUBLJANA ,SLOVENIA
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 16

