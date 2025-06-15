Open Internacional de Valencia

The BBVA Open Internacional de Valencia is an outdoor clay-court event in Valencia, Spain, which joined the WTA 125 tier in 2022. That year, future Top 10 player and Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen won the title, which was the first title of her career at WTA 125-level or higher. This year, 32 singles players and eight doubles teams will compete for the Valencia trophies.