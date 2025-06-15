Upcoming

BBVA Open Internacional de Valencia

VALENCIA • SPAIN

WTA 125

Clay

Tournament Starts in 30 Days
Jun 9 - Jun 15, 2025

Upcoming Matches

Open Internacional de Valencia

The BBVA Open Internacional de Valencia is an outdoor clay-court event in Valencia, Spain, which joined the WTA 125 tier in 2022. That year, future Top 10 player and Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen won the title, which was the first title of her career at WTA 125-level or higher. This year, 32 singles players and eight doubles teams will compete for the Valencia trophies.

Level WTA 125
Duration June 9 - June 15, 2025
Location VALENCIA ,SPAIN
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 8

Ann Li - 2024 Valencia WTA 125

Li claims first WTA 125 title of career in Valencia

2m read
10mo ago