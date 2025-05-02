WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Rouen
Upcoming

Open Capfinances Rouen Métropole

ROUEN • FRANCE

WTA 250

Clay

Tournament Starts in 185 Days
Apr 13 - Apr 19, 2026
Upcoming Matches

Open Capfinances Rouen Métropole

Founded in 2022, the Open Rouen Capfinances Metropole is contested on indoor clay courts in Rouen, France at the Kindarena. Originally a WTA 125 tournament that took place in October, the Open Rouen Capfinances Metropole transitioned to a spring WTA 250 event in 2024.

In its inaugural WTA 250 edition last year, former US Open champion Sloane Stephens captured the singles title, and the team of Timea Babos and Irina Khromacheva won the doubles title.

Duration April 13 - April 19, 2026
Location ROUEN, FRANCE
Total $ Commitment $283,347
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

Headlines

hot shot
April Shot of the Month

April Shot of the Month: Svitolina strikes at the right time to win Rouen

1m read
5mo ago
Match Reaction

Top seed Svitolina triumphs in Rouen; wins first title in nearly two years

3m read
5mo ago
Elina Svitolina, Rouen 2025
Match Reaction

Lamens halts Andreescu comeback in first-round Rouen thriller

2m read
5mo ago
Suzan Lamens, Rouen 2025
Tournament News

Svitolina, Raducanu enter Rouen main draw; Andreescu receives wild card

2m read
6mo ago
Elina Svitolina, Indian Wells 2025