Open Capfinances Rouen Métropole
Founded in 2022, the Open Rouen Capfinances Metropole is contested on indoor clay courts in Rouen, France at the Kindarena. Originally a WTA 125 tournament that took place in October, the Open Rouen Capfinances Metropole transitioned to a spring WTA 250 event in 2024.
In its inaugural WTA 250 edition last year, former US Open champion Sloane Stephens captured the singles title, and the team of Timea Babos and Irina Khromacheva won the doubles title.
Duration April 13 - April 19, 2026
Location ROUEN, FRANCE
Total $ Commitment $283,347
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0
hot shot
April Shot of the Month: Svitolina strikes at the right time to win Rouen
1m read
5mo ago
Match Reaction
Top seed Svitolina triumphs in Rouen; wins first title in nearly two years
3m read
5mo ago
Match Reaction
Lamens halts Andreescu comeback in first-round Rouen thriller
2m read
5mo ago
Tournament News
Svitolina, Raducanu enter Rouen main draw; Andreescu receives wild card
2m read
6mo ago