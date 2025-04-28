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Tournament background - 2084 - United Cup
Upcoming

United Cup

PERTH + SYDNEY • AUS

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WTA 500

Hard

Starts in 85 Days
Jan 1 - Jan 10, 2027

Upcoming Matches

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United Cup

Founded in 2022, the United Cup is an action-packed, mixed team tournament in Australia spread across 10 days where players from 18 teams represent their country in a battle to take home the United Cup Trophy! Serving up the excitement live from Perth and Sydney, the United Cup is an outdoor hard-court event featuring singles and doubles group stage matches with pride of country on the line. The first week of competition is the group stage, where groups compete in a round-robin format to advance to the quarterfinals. Then all eyes are on Sydney, where the top players and doubles teams who have advanced will compete in the semifinals and finals. The stakes are high as they vie for the United Cup Trophy for their country and the opportunity to earn a maximum of 500 rankings points.

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Level WTA 500
Duration January 1 - January 10, 2027
Location PERTH+SYDNEY, AUS
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

Past Winners

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