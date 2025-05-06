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Polish Open
The Polish Open is an outdoor hard-court tournament which has been a WTA 125 event since 2023, when Dayana Yastremska took the singles title. 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams travel to Warsaw, Poland to play for 125 points in the standings.
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Level
Duration August 3 - August 8, 2026
Location WARSAW, POL
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 8
Past WinnersShow More
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