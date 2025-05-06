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T-Mobile Polish Open

WARSAW • POL

WTA 125

Hard

Starts in 89 Days
Aug 3 - Aug 8, 2026

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Polish Open

The Polish Open is an outdoor hard-court tournament which has been a WTA 125 event since 2023, when Dayana Yastremska took the singles title. 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams travel to Warsaw, Poland to play for 125 points in the standings.

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Level WTA 125
Duration August 3 - August 8, 2026
Location WARSAW, POL
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 8

Past Winners

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Parks - 2024 WTA 125 Warsaw

Parks triumphs in Warsaw to claim second WTA 125 title of year

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1y ago

Yastremska returns to winner's circle with Kozerki 125 title

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2y ago
Yastremska - 2023 WTA 125 Kozerki