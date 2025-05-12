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Tournament background - 406 - Strasbourg
Upcoming

Internationaux de Strasbourg presented by Mammotion

STRASBOURG • FRA

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WTA 500

Clay

Starts in 220 Days
May 16 - May 22, 2027

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Internationaux De Strasbourg

The Internationaux de Strasbourg has a rich history dating back to 1987 and its roots as a warmup tournament before the French Open. The history books saw a new chapter being written in 2024 with the event being elevated to WTA 500 level. The clay outdoor courts at Tennis Club de Strasbourg in France saw Madison Keys defeat Danielle Collins in straight sets to win her first Strasbourg singles title, with the team of Cristina Bucsa and Monica Niculescu besting Asia Muhammad and Aldila Sutjiadi in a third set tiebreaker.

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Level WTA 500
Duration May 16 - May 22, 2027
Location STRASBOURG, FRA
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

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Match Reaction

Navarro upsets Mboko in Strasbourg for first title in 15 months

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Match Reaction

Mboko to face Navarro in Strasbourg final with first clay title at stake

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