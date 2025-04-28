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Tournament background - 718 - Dubai
Upcoming

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

DUBAI • UAE

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WTA 1000

Hard

Starts in 129 Days
Feb 14 - Feb 20, 2027

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Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships introduced their women’s singles and doubles tournaments in 2001 and has become a premier WTA 1000 event in the early goings of the WTA season. Multi-time champions like Justine Henin, Venus Williams, Liezel Huber (doubles), Elina Svitolina, and Simona Halep have built this tournament’s prestige from the ground up, setting the stage for more history to be made at the Aviation Club Tennis Centre.

Played on outdoor hard courts, the Dubai Tennis Championships used to alternate between WTA 500 and WTA 1000 distinctions but has remained a WTA 1000 event since 2023. The United Arab Emirates has become a hotbed for women’s tennis, and Dubai is prime example of the sport’s fierce level of competition.

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Level WTA 1000
Duration February 14 - February 20, 2027
Location DUBAI, UAE
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

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