Libéma Open
The Libema Open has been home to WTA tennis since 1996. This outdoor grass-court tournament at Autotron Rosmalen is part of the WTA 250 level, with 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams competing in the city of ‘s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands.
Duration June 8 - June 14, 2026
Location 'S-HERTOGENBOSCH, NETHERLANDS
Total $ Commitment $283,347
Surface Grass
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0
Tournament News
Week in Review: Mertens, Maria kick off grass season with titles
Match Reaction
After historic semifinal escape, Mertens captures 's-Hertogenbosch title
stats corner
'I lost count!' Mertens saves 11 match points in 's-Hertogenbosch semifinals
