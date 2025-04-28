WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Libéma Open

'S-HERTOGENBOSCH • NETHERLANDS

Stories

Upcoming Matches

The Libema Open has been home to WTA tennis since 1996. This outdoor grass-court tournament at Autotron Rosmalen is part of the WTA 250 level, with 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams competing in the city of ‘s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands.

Duration June 8 - June 14, 2026
Location 'S-HERTOGENBOSCH, NETHERLANDS
Total $ Commitment $283,347
Surface Grass
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

Headlines

Elise Mertens, 's-Hertogenbosch 2025

Week in Review: Mertens, Maria kick off grass season with titles

5m read
3mo ago
Match Reaction

After historic semifinal escape, Mertens captures 's-Hertogenbosch title

2m read
3mo ago
Elise Mertens, 's-Hertogenbosch 2025 F (Getty)
stats corner

'I lost count!' Mertens saves 11 match points in 's-Hertogenbosch semifinals

2m read
3mo ago
Mertens - 2025 's-Hertogenbosch SF
wta insider

Takeaways: Milestones and feel-good stories from this year's grass season

4m read
1y ago
