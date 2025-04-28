WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Fantasy_288x288
Fantasy
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Tournament background - 904 - Wimbledon
Upcoming

The Championships, Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON • GREAT BRITAIN

Buy Tickets Official Website
Grand Slam

Grass

Tournament Starts in 262 Days
Jun 29 - Jul 12, 2026
Loading

Stories

Upcoming Matches

View Order of Play

The Championships, Wimbledon

The Championships at Wimbledon are the oldest tennis tournament in the world, with the first ladies' singles event at Wimbledon taking place in 1884. Legends of the sport continued to use the outdoor grass courts to blaze trails and entertain fans on Worple Road, and continue to rally at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Church Road.
128 singles players enter the third Grand Slam tournament of the year on a mission to take home the prestigious Venus Rosewater Dish, while 64 doubles teams try to capture The Duchess of Kent Challenge Cup.

Read More Read Less
Duration June 29 - July 12, 2026
Location WIMBLEDON, GREATBRITAIN
Surface Grass
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

Headlines

View More View More News
Social Buzz
Iga Swiatek Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2025

Watch: Wimbledon champs Iga Swiatek, Jannik Sinner share a sweet dance

2m read
2mo ago
Tournament News

Wimbledon in review: Swiatek's stats, breakthrough results and more

5m read
2mo ago
Swiatek - 2025 Wimbledon
Player Feature

Hard work on and off the court defines Swiatek's rise to Wimbledon champion

4m read
2mo ago
Swiatek - 2025 Wimbledon final
Match Reaction

Kudermetova and Mertens capture Wimbledon doubles title

3m read
2mo ago
Kudermetova, Mertens - 2025 Wimbledon final