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WTA Foundation News

  • 2026 Q2 WTA Foundation Impact Report
    WTA Foundation

    WTA Foundation's Q2 Impact Report highlights growing global reach

    1m read 2w ago
  • Aceing Caner
    WTA Foundation

    How the WTA Foundation turned the grass-court season into a platform for change

    2m read 2w ago
  • WTA Foundations
    WTA Foundation

    WTA Foundation and Special Olympics bring unified tennis to Washington

    2m read 2w ago
  • Ella Ling
    WTA Foundation

    WTA Come Play inspires next generation in London ahead of Wimbledon

    WTA players, community leaders and Morgan Stanley volunteers came together in London to encourage girls of all backgrounds to discover the opportunities tennis can provide.

    3m read 1mo ago
  • Webinar
    WTA Foundation

    WTA Foundation and Special Olympics deepen partnership across a month of impact

    WTA Champions Gabriela Dabrowski, Alexa Guarachi, Vania King and Christina McHale helped deliver a month of clinics, mentoring and inclusive programming for Special Olympics athletes in the United States and Great Britain.

    1m read 1mo ago
  • Rebecca Riggins
    WTA Foundation

    WTA Foundation grant supports Dr. Rebecca Riggins' breast cancer research

    Supported by the WTA Foundation, Cancer Racquet Research and the American Cancer Society, Dr. Rebecca Riggins' work aims to improve treatment strategies for women with drug-resistant breast cancer.

    1m read 1mo ago
  • WTA TikTok_4
    Press Releases

    Anisimova hosts WTA x TikTok cocktail party at London's Roof Gardens

    Amanda Anisimova welcomed media, creators and partners to Kensington as the WTA and TikTok celebrated the Grass-Court Swing, Wimbledon and the continued growth of women's tennis.

    2m read 1mo ago
  • 2026_WTA-Foundation_Mothers-Day-Open-Letter_16x9
    WTA Foundation

    'When mothers thrive, communities flourish': An open letter from WTA players and legends

    This Mother's Day in France, the WTA community is signing a powerful public open letter affirming a shared belief: that every mother deserves access to the care and support needed for a healthy pregnancy.

    3m read 2mo ago
  • Photo Caption_Dr. Jennifer Karlow,_Ann Austin,_Martina Navratilova,_Dr. Rachel Dittmar,_Rob Kinas_Alexis Wendl
    WTA Foundation

    A moment worth celebrating: WTA Foundation ACEing cancer at Roland Garros

    The WTA Foundation and Cancer Research Racquet hosted 200 cancer research supporters at Roland Garros, and the organizations presented a $297,000 check to help fight women's cancers.

    2m read 2mo ago
  • Players_4 (1)
    WTA Foundation

    How the WTA and Special Olympics are changing lives through tennis

    Sixteen years into her tennis journey, Maya Perry stepped onto center court as part of a WTA Foundation initiative that continues to open doors for athletes with intellectual disabilities around the world.

    2m read 3mo ago
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