WTA Foundation News

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WTA Foundation's Q2 Impact Report highlights growing global reach
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How the WTA Foundation turned the grass-court season into a platform for change
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WTA Foundation and Special Olympics bring unified tennis to Washington
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WTA Come Play inspires next generation in London ahead of Wimbledon
WTA players, community leaders and Morgan Stanley volunteers came together in London to encourage girls of all backgrounds to discover the opportunities tennis can provide.
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WTA Foundation and Special Olympics deepen partnership across a month of impact
WTA Champions Gabriela Dabrowski, Alexa Guarachi, Vania King and Christina McHale helped deliver a month of clinics, mentoring and inclusive programming for Special Olympics athletes in the United States and Great Britain.
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WTA Foundation grant supports Dr. Rebecca Riggins' breast cancer research
Supported by the WTA Foundation, Cancer Racquet Research and the American Cancer Society, Dr. Rebecca Riggins' work aims to improve treatment strategies for women with drug-resistant breast cancer.
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Anisimova hosts WTA x TikTok cocktail party at London's Roof Gardens
Amanda Anisimova welcomed media, creators and partners to Kensington as the WTA and TikTok celebrated the Grass-Court Swing, Wimbledon and the continued growth of women's tennis.
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'When mothers thrive, communities flourish': An open letter from WTA players and legends
This Mother's Day in France, the WTA community is signing a powerful public open letter affirming a shared belief: that every mother deserves access to the care and support needed for a healthy pregnancy.
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A moment worth celebrating: WTA Foundation ACEing cancer at Roland Garros
The WTA Foundation and Cancer Research Racquet hosted 200 cancer research supporters at Roland Garros, and the organizations presented a $297,000 check to help fight women's cancers.
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How the WTA and Special Olympics are changing lives through tennis
Sixteen years into her tennis journey, Maya Perry stepped onto center court as part of a WTA Foundation initiative that continues to open doors for athletes with intellectual disabilities around the world.
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