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Jovic goes back-to-back in Guadalajara, outduels Stearns in all-American showdown
3m read
1d ago
Jovic, Stearns set all-American final in Guadalajara
3m read
1d ago
The new No. 1 has a new US Open trophy: Rybakina ends Sabalenka's reign
4m read
1w ago
Sun Xinran claims US Open junior title; Penickova sisters win doubles crown
2m read
1w ago
Siniakova and Townsend complete career Grand Slam together with US Open comeback
3m read
1w ago
A day after securing World No. 1, Rybakina holds off Gauff to reach US Open final
3m read
1w ago
Sabalenka bests Pegula again in New York to reach fourth straight US Open final
3m read
1w ago