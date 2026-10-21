Fernandez's marathon win, Kostyuk's retirement headline Day 3 in Ningbo

Leylah Fernandez came from 5-3 down in the opening set before surviving a 3-hour, 3-minute shot-making duel to defeat qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-3 in the BNB Ningbo Open second round Wednesday.

Ningbo: Scores | Order of play | Draws

The result sends the Canadian to her fifth WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz quarterfinal of 2026 and her first in Ningbo. She improved to 3-2 overall against Sasnovich, including 3-0 on hard courts. Despite the challenges Sasnovich presented, Fernandez said staying positive and composed was the key to advancing.

"Just enjoying the battle," Fernandez said in her on-court interview. "It was so tough, but it was also so much fun playing in front of a wonderful crowd in a great stadium. So I'm just happy I was able to stay positive and calm in those moments. But I just hope it doesn't happen again and I get to keep my focus up for the whole match."

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Kostyuk's retirement sends Alexandrova to quarters, Muchova to WTA Finals

Fernandez's next opportunity to do that will come against Ekaterina Alexandrova, last year's runner-up, who advanced to her second straight Ningbo quarterfinal when No. 3 seed Marta Kostyuk retired after dropping the first set 6-4 of their second-round match Wednesday.

The ramifications extend beyond Ningbo. With Kostyuk no longer able to claim the title, Karolina Muchova has secured the final berth at the WTA Finals Indian Wells. The 30-year-old will make her first appearance at the year-end championships.

Locked in for FAGE WTA Finals Indian Wells 💪 Karolina Muchova confirms her place on #TheUltimateStage, completing the 2026 singles line-up! Get your tickets to see the season's top 8 players take to the court! https://t.co/da5lfZ1CWV @FAGEUSA | #WTAFinals https://t.co/ENuqZHSDUo — wta (@WTA) October 21, 2026

For Alexandrova, the retirement creates opportunities on multiple fronts. She remains in contention for a title that slipped away last year after she won the opening set against Elena Rybakina in the final before capturing just two games across the final two sets.

It also sets up a rematch with Fernandez, who defeated Alexandrova in three sets last week in Wuhan. Alexandrova enters the matchup having spent significantly less time on court in Ningbo, needing just 1 hour, 53 minutes to reach the quarterfinals compared with Fernandez's 5 hours, 52 minutes.

Another marathon would not be surprising, as their last three meetings have all gone the distance. Alexandrova owns a 3-2 edge in the head-to-head.

Bucsa, Melichar-Martinez overcome difficult draw to advance

One of the biggest perks of earning the No. 1 seed is a more favorable draw, particularly early in a tournament. That was not the case for Cristina Bucsa and Nicole Melichar-Martinez, who opened their Ningbo campaign against doubles standouts Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini.

Bucsa and Melichar-Martinez embraced the challenge, defeating Errani and Paolini 7-5, 6-3 in 1 hour, 32 minutes Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals and extend their strong season. The top seeds were clutch when it mattered most, breaking serve in the final game of both sets.

WTA

The Guadalajara champions and Rome runners-up have already sewn up a spot in the WTA Finals Indian Wells, while Errani and Paolini maintain a tentative hold on the eighth and final qualifying position.