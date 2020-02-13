Serbia's Natalija Kostic came to the GSB Thailand Open presented by E@ in Hua Hin for her WTA main draw debut, but will leave with a different kind of title: fiancée.

The 25-year-old World No.183, who lost to No.4 seed Zheng Saisai in the opening round on Monday, got engaged to long-time boyfriend, Nikola Stevanovic, during her stay at the tournament.

“It was a very big surprise, even after nine years together," Kostic said. "I was shocked, honestly, but he really had the help of some friends here and the tournament. It was perfect. He had the help of a young couple, [also newly-married World No.135] Varvara Flink and her husband. They’ve been talking, and they were the ones who really helped him to make that step." 

The couple was gifted a two-night stay at the beach-side luxury Intercontinental Resort Hua Hin by tournament organizers to celebrate their engagement, and Kostic didn't rule out the possibility that they might return to Hua Hin as a part of their nuptials.

"It will take time, but we think [the wedding] will probably be next year," she said. "We’d like to have it near the beach, so you never know, this is a good place!"

With one proposal already in the books, check out how the rest of the WTA family (and one very good dog, courtesy of Daria Gavrilova's pup Tofu) was celebrating love around the world on this Valentine's Day. 

 