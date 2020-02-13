From proposals to puppies, all the best celebrations of love from the WTA family on this Valentine's Day.

Serbia's Natalija Kostic came to the GSB Thailand Open presented by E@ in Hua Hin for her WTA main draw debut, but will leave with a different kind of title: fiancée.

The 25-year-old World No.183, who lost to No.4 seed Zheng Saisai in the opening round on Monday, got engaged to long-time boyfriend, Nikola Stevanovic, during her stay at the tournament.

“It was a very big surprise, even after nine years together," Kostic said. "I was shocked, honestly, but he really had the help of some friends here and the tournament. It was perfect. He had the help of a young couple, [also newly-married World No.135] Varvara Flink and her husband. They’ve been talking, and they were the ones who really helped him to make that step."

The couple was gifted a two-night stay at the beach-side luxury Intercontinental Resort Hua Hin by tournament organizers to celebrate their engagement, and Kostic didn't rule out the possibility that they might return to Hua Hin as a part of their nuptials.

"It will take time, but we think [the wedding] will probably be next year," she said. "We’d like to have it near the beach, so you never know, this is a good place!"

With one proposal already in the books, check out how the rest of the WTA family (and one very good dog, courtesy of Daria Gavrilova's pup Tofu) was celebrating love around the world on this Valentine's Day.

Tig dedicates her quarterfinal win to her husband on Valentines Day but says that every day is Valentines for her daughter Sofia 🥰 #thailandopen #huahin @WTA pic.twitter.com/dhWL4pO4Ag — WTA Thailand Open (@ThailandOpenHH) February 14, 2020

Each day spent with you is a gift. Life’s journey would mean nothing if we were not walking it together. ❤️#HappyValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/UK3JD6br05 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) February 14, 2020

To the best husband I could ever ask for, my best friend and partner in crime! Happy Valentine’s Day!❤️Thank you for always having my back!! @Dlee042 pic.twitter.com/Ah1lcFzKIp — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) February 14, 2020

To the best husband, father and partner in crime, @BSchweinsteiger! Thank you for always being by my side! Happy Valentine's Day! ❤ pic.twitter.com/HijBQildT1 — Ana Ivanovic (@AnaIvanovic) February 14, 2020

Happy Valentine’s Day to the most wonderful, beautiful, kindest soul in the world. I love you more than I have ever found a way to say. I wish you could see yourself through my eyes because only then would you truly know how special you are to me. I love you today & every day 💘 pic.twitter.com/RmY4qFO2pY — Sharon Fichman (@sharon_fichman) February 14, 2020

Lorsque nous nous sommes connus, je ne croyais plus en moi, et je ne croyais plus en l'amour. À force de patience, de mise en confiance, de douceur et de tendresse - quatre qualités rares chez les hommes.Tu as su, mon amour, me rendre rayonnante Dans ton regard, je me sens belle pic.twitter.com/Bq03UHWgsd — Marion bartoli (@bartoli_marion) February 14, 2020

Happy Valentine’s Day 🐶💕

Joyeuse St-Valentin ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qwFbuBCJYZ — Aleksandra Wozniak (@alekswozniak87) February 14, 2020

happy Valentine’s Day. my bed I love u — Amanda Anisimova (@AnisimovaAmanda) February 14, 2020