France's Alizé Cornet is set to release a book about her life on the tour.
The launch has been delayed to the coronavirus pandemic; it was due to coincide with the French Open in May, but will now be published before Roland Garros in September.
READ: Clijsters, Stosur, Swiatek master stay-at-home challenges
“I’ve always been a big fan of literature," Cornet said in an interview for the French tennis federation's website.
"It's all my own work. It's a mixture of autobiography and travelogue."
Have a good week everyone ✌🤗 #StayHome #StayStrong #WeAreInThisTogether— Alize Cornet (@alizecornet) April 6, 2020
Joyeuse 4ème semaine de confinement ✌😉 #JeResteALaMaison #memesicacommenceafairelong pic.twitter.com/pq0XMWMgIG
She is also writing a work of fiction - but that one will not be in the public domain.
"I have no intention of publishing that one," she explained. "It's just for pleasure. It's what I like doing and it helps me to pass the time."
Currently ranked World No.56, the 30-year-old added that she is coping well with self-isolation.
"Being confined isn't going too badly. I can go to the basement to work out and keep fit but like a lot of people, I really miss being out there and playing tennis."