The World No.56 is set to release a book this year about her life traveling the world on tour.

France's Alizé Cornet is set to release a book about her life on the tour.

The launch has been delayed to the coronavirus pandemic; it was due to coincide with the French Open in May, but will now be published before Roland Garros in September.

“I’ve always been a big fan of literature," Cornet said in an interview for the French tennis federation's website.

"It's all my own work. It's a mixture of autobiography and travelogue."

She is also writing a work of fiction - but that one will not be in the public domain.

"I have no intention of publishing that one," she explained. "It's just for pleasure. It's what I like doing and it helps me to pass the time."

Currently ranked World No.56, the 30-year-old added that she is coping well with self-isolation.

"Being confined isn't going too badly. I can go to the basement to work out and keep fit but like a lot of people, I really miss being out there and playing tennis."