Roger Federer and Andy Murray have set their followers challenges to complete during a period in which much of the world finds itself in lockdown.

Roger Federer and Andy Murray are two of the tennis superstars to have set stay-at-home challenges to the tennis community in recent days.

Three-time Grand Slam winner Murray combined with wife Kim, daughter of Nigel Sears, the current coach of Anett Kontaveit, to complete the 100-volley challenge. The goal is for couples to volley a ball between themselves 100 times consecutively.

A challenge to all tennis players and fans... The 💯 volley challenge. There was no bickering during the filming of the video 🙄, although I think the last volley was aimed at my head... I can't be the only one that wants to see Rog and Mirka hitting a few balls together...🎾 pic.twitter.com/c0lMnNuSSQ — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) April 9, 2020

Kim Clijsters took up the challenge with husband Brian Lynch and proved successful, with the proof posted on her Instagram account.

Meanwhile, Federer also challenged his fans to a volleying challenge, asking them to stand as close to a wall as possible and hit rapid forehand volleys. Crucially, the Swiss instructed his followers to “choose your hat wisely”.

Here’s a helpful solo drill. Let’s see what you got! Reply back with a video and I’ll provide some tips. Choose your hat wisely 🎩😉👊 #tennisathome pic.twitter.com/05lliIqh1h — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 7, 2020

Alizé Cornet and Samantha Stosur both took up the challenge.

Iga Swiatek might not have had quite as much success, but there is little doubt that she is winning on the outfit front.

Former WTA World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki has challenged herself to improve her skipping.

Meanwhile, Kristie Ahn continues her own personal challenge of winning TikTok and has come up with another two brilliant videos.

Honestly I don’t think I will ever top this one. Ever. pic.twitter.com/fkHX3E27VF — Kristie Ahn (@kristieahn) April 9, 2020

Forsure gonna happen in my first match back from quarantine. pic.twitter.com/LX1Rp9PPUT — Kristie Ahn (@kristieahn) April 9, 2020

Daria Gavrilova has come up with a unique way of making eggs…

I made you some eggs... pic.twitter.com/6H1sdZvLCt — Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) April 9, 2020

… while Daria Kasatkina and Angelique Kerber have also been having fun in the kitchen.

Well….of course, it’s House 1 😄 @rogerfederer knows the trick shots (and it’s ROGER!!!), @BillieJeanKing & @andreagassi have the best stories to tell, Marat keeps the entertainment level up… and I just mastered my grandma’s secret pierogi recipe 😂 #stayhome pic.twitter.com/LorAvFgA4t — Angelique Kerber (@AngeliqueKerber) April 9, 2020

Karolina Pliskova has been doing her bit in her local community, going to visit firefighters who are working through these difficult times.

And Lauren Davis has lamented the cancelation of Charleston, one of her favorite tournaments.