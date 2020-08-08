Home hopes rest on the shoulders of Camilia Giorgi heading into the final four of the Palermo Ladies Open.

CENTER COURT

Play starts at 5pm

Petra MARTIC (CRO) [1] v Anett KONTAVEIT (EST) [4]

Fiona FERRO (FRA) v Camila GIORGI (ITA)

Elisabetta COCCIARETTO (ITA) / Martina TREVISAN (ITA) v Bibiane SCHOOFS (NED) / Rosaiie VAN DER HOEK (NED) [4]

MATCH POINTS

No.1 seed Petra Martic is into her second semifinal of 2020, having reached the same stage in Dubai, where she lost in two tiebreak sets to Elena Rybakina.

Conversely, Martic won a couple of breakers against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in her quarterfinal in Palermo, taking her record in shootouts to 5-2 for the year.

Martic, who is playing as the top seed in a WTA tournament for the first time in her career, will at least match her career-high ranking of WTA World No.14 thanks to her form in Palermo but can better it if she wins the title.

She has won 17 of her last 20 matches on clay, reaching at least the quarterfinals of her last six clay tournaments, dating back to Bucharest 2018.

Anett Kontaveit has come through successive three-set battles to overcome Laura Siegemund and home qualifier Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

Although the No.4 seed has played one set more than Martic, she has spent seven minutes less on court this week, with her three matches totaling five hours 46 minutes.

She has faced Martic already this year, with the Croat taking a 7-6(4), 6-1 victory in Dubai. This is their only previous meeting.

Fiona Ferro has spent less time on court than any of the other semifinalists. The Frenchwoman’s three matches have taken four hours 24 minutes. The WTA World No.53 is the only player in the final four yet to drop a set this week.

The WTA World No.53 has won back-to-back main draw matches for the first time since the 2019 US Open, doing so in style as she ousted No.8 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the second round.

Camila Giorgi is playing her first WTA semifinal on home soil.

The Italian has had the hardest route through of all the semifinalists, having defeated two Top 50 players to reach this juncture. The average rank of her opponent has been 63, compared to 123 for Ferro.

Giorgi saved two match points to overcome Dayana Yastremska on Friday. By defeating the No.7 seed, it was her best win by ranking since defeating Sloane Stephens in Osaka in 2019.