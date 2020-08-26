Play resumes at the Western & Southern Open with on Friday as Naomi Osaka, Elise Mertens, Johanna Konta and Victoria Azarenka hit the court in search of a spot in the Cincinnati final.

A WTA spokesperson said Thursday:

"Today was an important day to pause and think about how the tennis community can act for racial justice. Tomorrow, we will resume play at the iconic USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center for the Western & Southern Open and then the upcoming US Open."

ORDER OF PLAY (all courts start 11:00 am)

GRANDSTAND

[14] Elise Mertens (BEL) vs [4] [WC] Naomi Osaka (JPN)

COURT 10

[8] Johanna Konta (GBR) vs Victoria Azarenka (BLR)

Followed by

[8] Lucie Hradecka (CZE) / Andreja Klepac (SLO) vs [3] Kveta Peschke (CZE) / Demi Schuurs (NED)

Viktoria Kuzmova (SVK) / Iga Swiatek (POL) vs [2] Nicole Melichar (USA) / Yifan Xu (CHN)

MATCH POINTS:

No.4 seed Naomi Osaka reeled off nine games in a row to turn around her quarterfinal match against Anett Kontaveit, winning 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 to reach her first Western & Southern Open semifinal.

Osaka will take on Elise Mertens for the third time on Friday - the pair’s head-to-head record is tied at one win apiece, with the Japanese player claiming the victory in their most recent encounter last year in Osaka.

No.14 seed Mertens dropped just four games in her quarterfinal victory against American qualifier Jessica Pegula to book her maiden Premier 5 semifinal at Cincinnati.

Mertens had to make the transition from clay to hardcourts after reaching the final at the Prague Open, the tour’s second tournament in Europe after the five-month break.

Former champion Victoria Azarenka has yet to drop a set this week in New York, and she’s the only unseeded player to book her place into the final four.

In her first WTA semifinal since April 2019, Azarenka will face No.8 seed Johanna Konta, who took down Maria Sakkari - who was fresh off a major upset over Serena Williams in the previous round.

Konta and Azarenka split their two completed previous encounters, with the former winning their 2018 Coupe Rogers clash in straight sets.