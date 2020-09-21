No.4 seed Aryna Sabalenka overpowered Australian qualifier Ellen Perez in straight sets to reach the second round at the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

STRASBOURG, France - No.4 seed Aryna Sabalenka made a strong start to her Internationaux de Strasbourg campaign, needing two sets and just over an hour to move past qualifier Ellen Perez to reach the second round.

Sabalenka took an early 3-0 lead in both sets against Perez, last year’s doubles champion in Strasbourg along with fellow Aussie Daria Gavrilova, who is still seeking the first main draw singles win of her career.

Read more: Rybakina reels in Minnen to open Strasbourg campaign

Perez fought her way back into the match but couldn’t overcome Sabalenka’s firepower, and the 2020 Doha champion broke the Perez serve four times and won 70% of points behind her first serves en route to a 6-4, 6-3 victory in just 69 minutes.

2020 Strasbourg highlights: Rybakina masters Minnen

Into the second round, Sabalenka awaits the winner between Anna Blinkova and French lucky loser Myrtille Georges for a shot at the quarterfinals.

More to follow…