Iga Swiatek’s unforgettable run to her first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros turned heads around the tennis world - and earned your votes as September 2020's Breakthrough of the Month as a result.

“Even though I knew I have potential and I knew that I can win big tournaments, because I won junior Wimbledon in 2018, I still had my doubts," Swiatek revealed to WTA Insider after her big fortnight in Paris. "I think I knew in the back of my head that I can do pretty nice things on court, but also it's hard for me to be confident all the time…"

The 19-year-old from Poland recorded her career-best US Open result with a solid run to the third round, turning heads with a victory over No.29 Veronika Kudermetova and a three-set comeback against Sachia Vickery along the way.

But her biggest wins came in Paris, where she opened her French Open campaign by stunning the defending champion Marketa Vondrousova. Swiatek subdued a surging Eugenie Bouchard, and recorded one of her biggest wins to knock out the No.1 seed Simona Halep - allowing the former champion just three games in a 6-1, 6-2 rout.

“My first match I wasn't really confident because of the things I had to work through but it got better every day here. After the Round of 16 win over Simona I felt like I'm in the right place mentally and right now. I can win with anyone.”

In fact, Swiatek won all 14 sets she played and dropped just 28 games before lifting the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen and becoming Poland’s first Grand Slam champion - earning your votes as September 2020's Breakthrough of the Month.

Breakthrough Player of the Month, September 2020: Iga Swiatek

How it works:

Finalists are selected by wtatennis.com

Winner is then determined by a fan vote on wtatennis.com

Previous 2020 WTA Breakthroughs of the Month

January: Ons Jabeur

February: Renata Zarazua

August: Maria Sakkari