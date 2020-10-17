Deft touch from former World No.1 Karolina Pliskova garnered her your votes for Shot of the Month for September 2020 presented by Cambridge Global Payments.

Known for her powerful aces and shotmaking, former World No.1 Karolina Pliskova switched things up in impressive style as the defending Internazionli BNL d'Italia champion, helping her collect your votes to top the ballot for September 2020's Shot of the Month presented by Cambridge Global Payments.

Taking on fellow Czech and 2019 Roland Garros finalist Marketa Vondrousova, Pliskova was a clear contrast to her countrywoman's all-court craft, yet it was the three-time WTA Ace Leader who threw in a wicked backhand slice to turn defense to offense as she eased to a straight-set victory and a second straight final at the Foro Italico.

Though she ultimately finished runner-up to Simona Halep, she nonetheless proved her mettle to win September's Shot of the Month.

Shot of the Month, September 2020: Karolina Pliskova

How it works:

Finalists are selected by wtatennis.com

Winner is then determined by a fan vote on wtatennis.com

Previous 2020 WTA Shots of the Month

January: Caroline Wozniacki

February: Magda Linette

August: Magda Linette