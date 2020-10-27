Vote: October 2020 Doubles Team of the Month

Three teams were standout performers on the doubles court in the month of October, but only one pair can earn the title of WTA Doubles Team of the Month.

Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic defended their Roland Garros crown in impressive style, surviving a thriller with former champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in the semifinals before easing past surprise finalists Alexa Guarachi and Desirae Krawczyk to win their fourth major title as a pair.

Speaking of Guarachi and Krawczyk, the duo had a French Open of their own to remember, stunning top seeds Hsieh Su-Wei and Barbora Strycova and ended Iga Swiatek's attempt at a single/double sweep in the semifinals.

Finally, 2019 US Open champions Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka took the J&T Banka Ostrava Open by storm, winning their fourth title together after navigating through two match tie-breaks in their first two rounds. Taking on Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani in the final, the top seeds dropped just four games.

Doubles Team of the Month Contenders: October 2020

