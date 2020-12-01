Who will capture 2020's anticipated Fan Favorite award? Vote on our official poll to find out!

Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek narrowly lost 2019's Fan Favorite to three-time winner and former WTA World No.1 Simona Halep.

The Pole faces some intriguing competition this time around, with fellow nominees Coco Gauff, Daria Gavrilova, and Daria Kasatkina all vying for their first Fan Favorite crown.

Learn more about the nominees and cast your vote right here on wtatennis.com!

Who will capture 2020's Fan Favorite award? 🤔



It's time to vote ⬇️ — wta (@WTA) December 1, 2020

Iga SWIATEK (POL): The 19-year-old Swiatek made the most of her breakout 2020 season, winning new fans the world over with a maiden major title and a strong social game, sharing her unconventional training habits on her official Instagram.

Coco GAUFF (USA): Gauff mixed entertainment with a necessary dose of education, keeping fans informed as she joined the fight against racial injustice. The 16-year-old, who cracked the Top 50 for the first time this year, also made time for some impressive cosplay, celebrating Halloween with an homage to Katara from Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Daria GAVRILOVA (AUS): The personable Aussie flexed her comic chops throughout the 2020 season, taking to TikTok to share various skits as she made her way back onto the WTA tour following a lengthy foot injury.

Daria KASATKINA (RUS): At the height of the COVID-19 lockdown, Gavrilova's good friend and former World No.10 Daria Kasatkina brought the game into her living room, showing off some stellar creativity on TikTok and Instagram.

Vote for your 2020 WTA Fan Favorite and find out the winner next week!