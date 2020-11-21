Magda Linette becomes the third Polish woman to win the WTA Shot of the Year with the help of a remarkable winner en route to capturing the GSB Thailand Open presented by E@ title.

The votes from fans have been counted and Magda Linette will take home her first Shot of the Year Crown.

Linette hit shots so nice she was nominated twice on the final shortlist, also putting away an impeccable backhand at the Top Seed Open presented by Bluegrass Orthopaedics in August.

The Pole earned a career-high ranking of World No.33 earlier this season after winning her second career title at the GSB Thailand Open presented by E@. It was there that she ultimately hit the Shot of the Year, a remarkable angled forehand winner past Peng Shuai.

Alongside countrywomen Agnieszka Radwanska (who won the title a whopping five times) and reigning Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek, Linette becomes the third Polish woman to win WTA Shot of the Year, with former World No.1 Simona Halep the sole disruptor since the award was created in 2013.

Relive the shot below