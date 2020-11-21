Reigning Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek captured a maiden major title and the hearts of fans the world over, earning her first WTA Fan Favorite title.

The votes are in and Iga Swiatek ends 2020 with one last title to add to the mantle: 2020 WTA Fan Favorite.

Following in the footsteps of popular countrywoman Agnieszka Radwanska - won won the award an astonishing six times - Swiatek becomes the second Polish woman to be named WTA Fan Favorite and snaps former World No.1 Simona Halep's streak of three wins in a row after coming in second in 2019.

Swiatek came to into the spotlight in a big way following the COVID-19 lockdown, rolling through the French Open fortnight with the loss of just 23 games and up-ended the likes of Halep and Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin to capture Grand Slam glory in Paris.

Up against fellow nominees Coco Gauff, Daria Gavrilova, and Daria Kasatkina, Swiatek won well over 50% of the fans' vote - with no recount in sight - to earn the victory as WTA Fan Favorite.

Relive Swiatek's stellar season below!