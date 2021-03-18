With titles in St. Petersburg and Monterrey, respectively, Daria Kasatkina and Leylah Fernandez each made a significant jump in the rankings. Here is a breakdown:

Kasatkina returns to Top 50

Daria Kasatkina (+19, from No.61 to No.42) won second singles title of the 2021 season, at St. Petersburg last week, as she returns to the Top 50. After finishing the 2020 season ranked No.71, Kasatkina has climbed to No.42 following her success this year.

One of five Russians currently in the Top 50, Kasatkina now stands as the No.4-ranked Russian behind No.34 Ekaterina Alexandrova, No.35 Svetlana Kuznetsova and No.37 Veronika Kudermetova.

Russian Reign: Kasatkina's Top 10 Plays en route to St. Petersburg title

Monterrey title propels Fernandez to career high

Leylah Fernandez (+16, from No.88 to No.72) captured her first career singles title this past week in Monterrey, a feat that pushed her to a career high in the rankings. At 18 years, 196 days, Fernandez is the youngest Canadian to win a title since Helen Kelesi won in Taranto in 1988. Fernandez is currently the second-youngest player in the Top 100 behind only Coco Gauff.

Viktorija Golubic (+21, from No.102 to No.81) advanced to the final in Monterrey as a qualifier and earned 198 points last week. She returns to the Top 100.

A commanding performance by @leylahfernandez to claim her first WTA title 🏆



The Canadian 🇨🇦 won the @Abierto_GNP championship without the loss of a set all week! — wta (@WTA) March 22, 2021

Other Notable Ranking Movement

Anastasia Gasanova (+58, from No.241 to No.183): Playing in her second main-draw tournament, Gasanova reached the quarterfinals in St. Petersburg as she makes her Top 200 debut at No.183.

Margarita Gasparyan (+38, from No.126 to No.88): A finalist in St. Petersburg last week, Gasparyan jumped 38 spots in this week’s WTA Rankings, returning to the Top 100 for the first time in just over a year.

Vera Zvonareva (+23, from No.145 to No.122): A former WTA World No.2, Zvonareva’s semifinal effort in St. Petersburg pushed her ranking to No.122, up 23 spots from last week. It was her first semifinal appearance since 2019 St. Petersburg and fourth since returning to Tour in 2017 after the birth of her daughter.