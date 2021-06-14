TopCourt offers tennis fans the educational tools for learning the game from the world’s best players of the past, present and future.

ST PETERSBURG, FL, USA – The ATP and WTA have today announced an agreement with TopCourt, which sees the digital tennis learning platform become the first official tennis e-learning platform of the ATP Tour and WTA Tour.

TopCourt offers tennis fans the educational tools for learning the game from the world’s best players of the past, present, and future, as well as the sport’s legendary coaches. Exclusive content includes tennis lessons, drills, strategy and training tactics, player interviews and behind the scenes footage, offering fans unprecedented access to their favourite players.

Since launching less than a year ago, TopCourt has already gained the support of more than 50 star ambassadors and coaches, boasting an eclectic roster of current stars, Grand Slam champions and legends of the sport, including Bianca Andreescu, Victoria Azarenka, Taylor Fritz, Sofia Kenin, Petra Kvitova, Nick Kyrgios, Denis Shapovalov, Frances Tiafoe, Venus Williams, Alexander Zverev, the Bryan Brothers, Lindsay Davenport and Chris Evert. TopCourt also features an incredible roster of the sport’s most legendary coaches such as Paul Annacone, Nick Bollettieri and Brad Gilbert.

Through the partnership, content from various TopCourt players will be featured on the ATP and WTA’s digital platforms, highlighting TopCourt ambassadors on the tours’ rankings pages. Designated via the signature gold court icon, fans will have access to new releases, exclusive trailers, and extended player profiles, linking them back to the TopCourt site.

“Everything starts with our fans, and TopCourt’s premium content, which provides mentorship from some of the biggest stars in tennis, promises to add value to their experience and engagement with the sport,” said Daniele Sanò, ATP Chief Business Officer. “Together with WTA, this partnership represents an exciting opportunity to leverage the inspirational and educational power of both tours.”

“We’re excited to team up with the ATP and TopCourt,” stated WTA President Micky Lawler. “Through high-value digital tennis instruction with the most elite professionals in our sport, we’re able to present our fans with a seamless experiential product that celebrates the success and expertise of our athletes, while also delivering content and instruction that enhance the fans’ personal tennis journey.”

“TopCourt’s mission is to bridge professional tennis and its biggest stars with the everyday tennis athlete and fan. We want to modernise tennis instruction and make it accessible to everyone so we can inspire and grow the global tennis community. Partnering with the ATP and WTA will help us further reach our goals and provide TopCourt subscribers with a deeper and more meaningful connection to their favourite players,” said Taylor Meyer, TopCourt’s Board Member.

To learn tennis from the world’s best, sign up for TopCourt at www.topcourt.com/n/WTATour and enjoy a 14-day free trial.