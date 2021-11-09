No.2 seed Simona Halep got her Upper Austria Ladies Linz campaign off to a satisfying start, taking revenge on Aliaksandra Sasnovich in a high-quality 7-5, 6-3 second-round victory.

Sasnovich had defeated Halep 7-5, 6-4 in the third round of Indian Wells one month ago, and throughout their rematch tested the former World No.1 with an array of brilliantly constructed points and hot shots. In total, she fired 20 winners to Halep's 21, and landed 71% of her first serves.

However, Halep was rock-solid on the contest's most important points while Sasnovich's level fluctuated unpredictably, leaking 18 unforced errors to the two-time major champion's 13. The Romanian, who reached her first final of an injury-hit 2021 two weeks ago at home in Cluj-Napoca, remains in the hunt to claim the Linz title. If she unlocks that achievement in her last tournament of the year, Halep will preserve her streak of winning at least one WTA trophy every year since 2013.

Match management: The scoreboard in the first set might have indicated extreme momentum shifts on paper, with Halep taking a 4-0 lead but being pegged back to 4-4 before squeezing out 7-5. But in truth, it was narrowly contested throughout.

Three of the first four games went to deuce, and Halep needed to find her biggest deliveries to extricate herself from long tussles behind her serve. That would be one of her key strengths: the 30-year-old has talked about how much she worked on her serve while her torn calf muscle healed this summer, and it's paid off ever since her return. Today, Halep landed six aces and many more unreturnable serves.

Fine play from Sasnovich in the opening stages had garnered the World No.85 little reward, but she hit an astonishing mid-set purple patch, winning 12 out of 13 points to get back on serve. Among the spectacular points she won were a finely constructed setpiece involving two dropshots and two lobs; a ridiculously sharp forehand angle on the run; and a backhand winner half-volleyed from the baseline.

But Halep buckled down to regain control, slamming a backhand return winner to break Sasnovich for the set. As in the first set, she leapt out to a quick 3-0 lead in the second, upping her aggression with some excellent down-the-line hitting. This time, though, Halep remained sharp to avoid any danger of another comeback.

In Halep's words: "I think she changed a little bit her game. She played a bit more faster and flatter, and it was really tough to return those balls. The ball didn't bounce that much so the rhythm changed. I think I stepped a little back and became defensive. But in the big picture I think it was a good match."

What's next for Halep: A quarterfinal clash with No.7 seed Jasmine Paolini, who came from a break down in the third set to defeat Zheng Saisai 6-1, 2-6, 6-4.