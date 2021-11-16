No.4 seed Maria Sakkari booked her spot in in the semifinals of the Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara after defeating top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the longest match of the tournament so far.

GUADALAJARA, Mexico -- No.4 seed Maria Sakkari booked her spot in her first semifinal at the AKRON WTA Finals Guadalajara, defeating top seed Aryna Sabalenka 7-6(1), 6-7(6), 6-3 on the final day of round robin play for the Chichén Itzá group. The victory boosted Sakkari to 2-1 in group play and dropped Sabalenka to 1-2, meaning the 26-year-old Greek star will join group winner Paula Badosa in advancing to Tuesday's semifinal.

As the second qualifier out of the Chichén Itzá group, Sakkari will face Teotihuacán winner Anett Kontaveit for a spot in the final.

Sakkari entered the match looking to snap her four-match losing streak to the Belarusian. Sakkari managed to win a total of just eight games over four sets in their last two matches at 2021 Abu Dhabi and 2020 Doha.

Tale of the match: After an opening exchange of breaks, it was Sabalenka who proved more successful keeping the pressure on Sakkari's serve. But the Belarusian struggled to convert to break open the set. Sakkari faced down at least one break pointin her first five service games and successfully held in all but two, while converting on both break points she earned on Sabalenka's serve.

Sabalenka was broken when serving for the opening set at 5-3 and Sakkari successfully forced a tiebreak, saving a set point in her final service game. The tiebreak was the tale of two serves, as Sakkari fired three aces, Sabalenka misfired two double-faults, and the Greek raced away with a 7-1 win.

The second set unfolded similarly. Sabalenka served for the set twice at 5-4 and 6-5, but the resilient Sakkari once again forced a tiebreak. This time Sabalenka stood tall, finally sealing the set on her fourth set point to take the tiebreak 8-6 to force a deciding set after over two hours of grueling physical play.

Turning Point: Sabalenka's serve would ultimately be her undoing in the final frame. After striking nine double-faults combined in the first two sets Sabalenka struck 10 in the third set, bringing her match total to 19. From 1-3 down, Sakkari broke Sabalenka twice to earn a break advantage and reeled off the last five games sealing the victory after 2 hours and 47 minutes by breaking Sabalenka for the eighth time.

Stat of the Match: Sabalenka came into the WTA Finals as the tour leader in double-faults, striking 296 during the regular season. The Belarusian struggled to find her second serve throughout the week in Guadalajara, striking 42 double-faults across three matches.

"I just couldn't find my rhythm," Sabalenka said. "The whole match I was really struggling with my serve. On some moment I found it, and on some moment I couldn't do anything with my serve. It's a tough match. Just crazy how bad I was serving in the last matches, especially this week. I guess a lot of work in the pre-season I will do."

