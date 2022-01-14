In a bruising battle between Top 10 foes, Barbora Krejcikova fended off seven match points to outlast Anett Kontaveit and reach the Sydney Tennis Classic final.

A Sydney Tennis Classic semifinal showdown between two of last year's new Top 10 players proved to be as stunning as their reputations would predict, and in the end, World No.4 Barbora Krejcikova edged World No.7 Anett Kontaveit 0-6, 6-4, 7-6(12) to earn a spot in the final.

Reigning Roland Garros singles and doubles champion Krejcikova had to stave off a whopping seven match points before finally converting her fifth match point after 2 hours and 30 minutes of toe-to-toe tennis.

The winner speaks: "I think from both sides it was a really, really tough match," Krejcikova said, in her post-match press conference. "I think we played wonderful tennis. It was very, very tight, and I'm really happy that I was able to hold the nerves better and that I won this match.

"I was expecting it was going to be really difficult, and I know that Anett, she is playing really great tennis and she's very aggressive. I was just playing, just trying to fight for every single ball. When I had those match points down, I was just trying to figure out how to build up the point and how to win the point, and that was everything that I was focusing on.

"I had to change my game style a little bit more [to turn the match around] ... to start playing aggressive the point from my side. Otherwise she was just killing me."

Fast facts: Both newcomers to the season-ending WTA Finals last year, Krejcikova and Kontaveit had their only previous meeting there in Guadalajara, where Kontaveit of Estonia prevailed in straight sets en route to the final.

That victory was part of Kontaveit's stellar year-end run, where she won 28 of her last 32 matches. She finished the 2021 season ranked first on tour in hard-court match-wins.

But on Friday in Sydney, the Czech Krejcikova turned the tables despite being steamrolled in the first set, and prevented Kontaveit from reaching her fourth final in a row.

Instead, it was Krejcikova who ended a five-match losing streak against her fellow Top 10 players and claimed her fifth career win against members of that cohort.

Back-and-forth match: Kontaveit had to save three break points in the very first game of the match, but once out of that jam, the Estonian cruised through the opening set, bageling Krejcikova after only 29 minutes of play. However, Krejcikova recovered to win the second set after stellar return winners gave her the critical break at 4-4.

Krejcikova grabbed the first break in the third set to lead 2-1, but Kontaveit struck back immediately for 2-2, and the fight was on. Kontaveit earned her first three match points on Krejcikova's serve at 6-5, but the Czech powerfully brushed each of the trio away to line up the decisive third-set tiebreak.

Krejcikova led 6-4 in the breaker, garnering her first two match points, but Kontaveit used brilliant backhands to level at 6-6. The pair battled all the way to 12-12, at which juncture Kontaveit had lost out on seven match points, and Krejcikova had failed to convert four.

On the next point, Kontaveit fired a rally backhand wide to give Krejcikova a 13-12 lead and a fifth match point. At last, Krejcikova claimed victory in a classic encounter after a Kontaveit forehand return sailed long.