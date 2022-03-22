Shelby Rogers fought back from a set down to oust her fellow American Amanda Anisimova and advance to a second-round meeting with Jelena Ostapenko at the Miami Open. Daria Saville also won her opener, and will meet Simona Halep in the second round.

In a first-round tussle between two Americans ranked inside the Top 50, World No.48 Shelby Rogers battled past 41st-ranked Amanda Anisimova 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 in the first round of the Miami Open presented by Itaú.

On the Grandstand court, Rogers needed an hour and 25 minutes to pull off the three-set win. It was Rogers's second comeback win over Anisimova in their two meetings — Rogers also charged back from 6-1, 4-1 down to beat Anisimova at 2021 Charleston.

Words from the winner: "[Anisimova] can come out and dictate play like nobody else when she is on fire, it's hard to do anything," Rogers said on-court after the match.

"I felt like I had to counter that a little bit better. I was a little passive in the first, just running side to side. She played incredible. I'm just really happy I closed it out because I knew she was going to raise her level again at the end."

Key moments: Five straight breaks in the first set put Anisimova up 4-2, and she retained that lead to take the opener. But Rogers stormed back, winning 91 percent of her first-service points and converting all three of her break points in the second set to claim a bagel.

In the decider, an Anisimova double fault gave Rogers a break point for a 3-1 lead, and Rogers forced an error long on that chance to claim the lone break of the third set en route to wrapping up the win.

Next up: Rogers will face No.10 seed Jelena Ostapenko in the second round, for the second straight time during this year's Sunshine Double. Ostapenko won their first three career meetings, but Rogers defeated Ostapenko for the first time less than two weeks ago in Indian Wells.

Daria Saville’s goal for her North American trip was to have a good attitude and halve her ranking.



Before Guadalajara: No.610



After Indian Wells: No.249



In Miami: Wins 1R, will face Simona Halep in 2R.



More on Saville’s comeback: https://t.co/NEif38LgcK pic.twitter.com/1TQnt1A4Eq — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) March 22, 2022

Saville advances on Day 1, will face Halep

Elsewhere in Miami on Tuesday, former Top 20 player Daria Saville continued her resurgent season with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Greet Minnen in the first round.

Saville, who had Achilles surgery last February, is coming off a Round-of-16 showing in Indian Wells, where she notched a Top 10 win over Ons Jabeur. Saville has won six of her last eight tour-level matches, which includes a run to the Guadalajara quarterfinals prior to Indian Wells.

Saville will now take on former World No.1 Simona Halep in the second round. Halep has won three of their four meetings, though they have not faced off since 2016.

In other first-round results on Tuesday, Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk pulled off a 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 comeback over Alison van Uytvanck, and Magda Linette beat 19-year-old Zheng Qinwen 7-6(4), 6-4.

Also, Ekaterina Alexandrova powered past Jasmine Paolini 6-1, 6-2 in 61 minutes, but Heather Watson needed nearly three-and-a-half hours to overcome Arantxa Rus 6-7(5), 7-5, 6-4.

