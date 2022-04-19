Bianca Andreescu's first match in seven months was a straight-sets victory over German wildcard Jule Niemeier at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

For the first time in seven months, the world's heard "Game, set and match, Andreescu."

2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu made a winning return to the Hologic WTA Tour on Tuesday at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix with a 7-6(5), 6-3 opening round win against Jule Niemeier of Germany.

The former World No. 4, now ranked No. 121, last played in October at the BNP Paribas Open and told WTA Insider ahead of her season debut that she was considering retirement during her recent break from tennis, but that her competitive fire recently returned.

And that fire was on full display in her 1 hour, 44-minute victory inside Porsche Arena against local favorite Niemeier, where she rallied from 5-3 down in the opener and saved a set point before turning the match around.

Stuttgart: Andreescu ends hiatus with defeat of Niemeier

Andreescu also saved two break points at 5-5 en route to her first clay-court win in nearly a full year. In her tournament debut, she moves on to face No. 3 seed and last year's finalist Aryna Sabalenka for what will be their first tour-level meeting. It'll be just her second match against a Top 10 opponent in three years, and first-ever on clay.

More from Stuttgart: Jabeur overcomes Vondrousova in Stuttgart; Lys wins memorable debut

Stat check: Andreescu's first match since October couldn't have gone better on the stat sheet, either. She hit 22 winners and six aces to 17 unforced errors and saved 5-of-6 break points she faced, while also breaking World No. 108 Niemeier three times. She's now on a 27-match winning streak against players ranked outside the Top 100.

More to come...