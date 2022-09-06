Coco Gauff, 18, is set to become the youngest American since Serena Williams to make a Top 10 debut on the Hologic WTA Tour.

Roland Garros finalist Coco Gauff will make her Top 10 debut on the Hologic WTA Tour next week. The 18-year-old American will become the youngest player to make her Top 10 debut since 17-year-old Nicole Vaidisova in 2006 when the rankings update on Monday, Sept.12.

Gauff will be the youngest American to make her Top 10 debut since Serena Williams on April 5, 1999, at 17 years, 191 days old. Gauff is currently in her third Grand Slam quarterfinal at the US Open.

Gauff reached a previous career-high of No.11 after Wimbledon, and she currently sits at No.12. This year, she has made the quarterfinals or better at seven events (including five of her past seven) and has compiled a 34-16 record. She currently sits at No.6 on the Porsche Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard.

Since turning 18 in March, Gauff has flourished. Ranked No.16 ahead of the clay season, Gauff made back-to-back Round of 16s at the WTA 1000s in Madrid and Rome before making her way into the Roland Garros final. In Paris, Gauff did not lose a set until falling to World No.1 Iga Swiatek in the championship.

Gauff showed no signs of slowing down after the French Open. She immediately advanced to the semifinals on the grass in Berlin and the third round at Wimbledon.

On the North American hard courts, she was a quarterfinalist in both San Jose and Toronto and was only halted by an ankle injury that forced her to retire in the first round of Cincinnati. In New York, she has yet to drop a set at the US Open in four matches.

Gauff made her debut on tour in 2019, when as a 15-year-old qualifier at Wimbledon, she defeated Venus Williams in the first round to tally her first tour-level main-draw win. A former junior No.1, Gauff went on to win her first title that fall in Linz, where she became the youngest champion since Vaidisova won Tashkent 15 years before. Gauff would finish the year ranked No.68.

Gauff's progress continued over the next two seasons. She ended 2020 at No.48 and then won her second career title at Parma a year ago. She following it with her first Grand Slam quarterfinal, at Roland Garros, and finished 2021 at No.22.

Gauff will face Caroline Garcia in the US Open quarterfinals Tuesday night.