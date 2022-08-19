Madison Keys' Midwestern revival continued with a 6-2, 6-4 defeat of Elena Rybakina in 1 hour and 31 minutes to reach her second Western & Southern Open semifinal.

The American won the biggest title of her career to date at Cincinnati 2019, and this result took her overall record at the tournament to 17-7, or 71% -- her best by some distance among the WTA 1000 events.

Here's a snapshot of the key numbers from Keys' win.

9: Career semifinals at WTA 1000 level or above for Keys. Having also made the Australian Open last four in January, this marks the first time she has made more than one such semifinal in a single season since 2018.

2: Wins over Rybakina in as many meetings for Keys. Both occurred this year, but while their Roland Garros third round was a top-quality barnburner that required a match tiebreak before Keys advanced 3-6, 6-1, 7-6[3], this encounter was rather more one-sided.

5: Keys' last five semifinals have all come on hard courts. The last time she made the last four of a tournament on a different surface was in capturing the 2019 Charleston title on green clay.

12: Minutes that the opening game lasted, one-third of the length of the entire first set. Keys eventually navigated eight deuces to capture the Rybakina serve on her fourth break point, smacking clean return winners on two of the last three points.

21: Winners Keys struck over the course of the match, to only 11 for Rybakina. Her return of serve was particularly potent, and few of the Wimbledon champion's second serves went unpunished. Keys also rose to the occasion on crucial points. Having gone down 2-0 in the second set after a spate of errors, another clean return winner sealed the immediate break back, starting a five-game run that took Keys to the brink of victory at 5-2.

41: Rybakina's first serve percentage, which in light of Keys' returning made the Kazakh especially vulnerable. That first delivery remained formidable -- Rybakina dropped only eight points behind it, and it was largely responsible for keeping the scoreline as close as it was -- but there simply wasn't enough of it.

25: Unforced errors for Rybakina, compared to 16 for Keys. Rybakina's forehand was particularly awry in the first set; a shank from that wing handed over the double break for 3-0, and the final game of the set saw her net it on three of the last four points.