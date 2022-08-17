A day after Coco Gauff pulled out of her match at the Western & Southern Open with an ankle injury, she assured her fans that "it's likely a really minor sprain."

A day after pulling out of her opening-round encounter against Marie Bouzkova at the Western & Southern Open, Coco Gauff on Wednesday reassured us she’s going to be OK.

“The world is not ending,” she wrote in jest. “I have been told it is most likely a really minor sprain so everything should be healed very soon.”

a lil update ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4bJcJ66DGE — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) August 17, 2022

Gauff was leading 5-3, 30-15 when she turned her ankle. She continued to play after receiving treatment, but did not win another game and ultimately had to withdraw trailing 7-5, 1-0.

It’s been a memorable stretch for Gauff, who Monday ascended to the top-ranked player in doubles after winning the National Bank Open with partner Jessica Pegula. At 18, Gauff is the second-youngest player to reach this milestone.

In June, Gauff reached the singles final in Roland Garros, and since then, she made the quarterfinals or better at three of four events, including last week in Toronto.

Assuming all goes well in her recovery, Gauff should be ready for the US Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York.